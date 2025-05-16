Richard C. Cook: Rev. Chuck Baldwin has become one of the most cogent and insightful critics of the US “endless wars” and the total failure of Evangelical Christians in standing up to the ongoing catastrophes in the world today.

In this article Rev. Baldwin writes:

My fellow peace advocates in the alt-media continue to scratch their heads as to how the American people can continue to be blinded to the death grip that Israel and the defense contractors have on our politicians (of both parties) inside the Beltway. But there is a single tube of glue that holds this calamitous chicanery together: evangelical pastors and churches.

Without the constant, never-ending, continual, repeated, recurring (get the idea?) Dispensationalist/Prophetic Futurist/Scofieldist/Rapturist propaganda that is regurgitated twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, fifty-two weeks a year by America’s evangelicals regarding “end-times” prophecy, the entire charade would be seen for the fraud that it is, and the entire Neocon/Zionist/War agenda would come crashing down.

It really is that simple.

Plus, there is another by-product of the “end-times” cult, a spiritual one—perhaps the most damaging one. All this Dispensational “end-times” teaching resulting in the unconditional support of tens of millions of evangelical Christians for Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing in the Middle East, the unconditional support for the war in Ukraine (because they say Russia is Ezekiel’s “Gog and Magog”) and the enthusiastic unconditional support for U.S. foreign wars in general are driving millions of people AWAY from Christianity.

Three Sages presents Rev. Baldwin’s entire article here: Donald Trump Now Owns The Ukraine War