Richard C. Cook comments: Rev. Chuck Baldwin continues his scathing critique of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians, the full-throated support of that genocide by US Evangelicals, and President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional campaign to suppress any criticism. As I wrote previously, I consider Rev. Baldwin as one of the most important spokesmen for real Christian ethics in the world today. I strongly urge all our readers to subscribe to Rev. Baldwin’s website and familiarize yourselves with his background and teachings. If America is to have a future, and I mean “IF,” Rev. Baldwin helps point the way to genuine renewal. Meanwhile, under Trump’s tyranny, the American Republic is circling the drain.

"Donald Trump Following Project Esther Playbook" by Rev. Chuck Baldwin

Gaza, Palestine, is the modern Warsaw, Poland.

The so-called modern civilized world is showing itself to be as uncivilized as any corrupt, authoritarian society in world history. And the United States of America and Israel are leading the pack. There are no nations on the planet today that are showing themselves more bloodthirsty, more calloused to the mass murder of innocents and more guilty of international war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity than these two countries.

I think it is more than coincidental that over 80% of Israelis support Benjamin Netanyahu’s genocidal mass murder and ethnic cleansing of the people of Gaza and over 80% of evangelicals in America do the same.

Both Judaic Zionism and Christian Zionism are eaten up with the spirit of religious bigotry, racial supremacy, hatred, war and death.

And the people who keep defending and excusing Donald Trump’s refusal to stop the genocide in Gaza—which he could have done his first week in office by cutting off the supply of the instruments of war enabling Israel’s genocide—are showing themselves to be of the same evil, wicked heart as the people in Israel who are defending and excusing Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloodlust.

But Trump is doing much more than enabling Israel’s genocide in Gaza; he is leading the effort to remove or silence all dissenting voices in America.

Read the complete article here: "Donald Trump Following Project Esther Playbook" by Rev. Chuck Baldwin