Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
2h

A few years ago a nurse insisted that I get an MMR vaccine for a scratch in my eye. I refused and the doctor agreed with me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture