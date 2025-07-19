Three Sages

Discussion about this post

Yet Another Tommy
11mEdited

"Was Obama acting on his own?"

No, not any more than Mark Carney or Donald Trump or Keir Starmer or Jacinda Ardern or Justin Trudeau were or are acting on their own. This is crucial to find out. It is one big transnational deep state, one big banking mafia.

Immunities must be withdrawn from and investigations begun into international institutions at the center of the corruption, such as the Bank for International Settlements, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.

This can be done by executive order by the POTUS. He won't do it willingly, he will have to be pressured to do it.

