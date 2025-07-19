Richard C. Cook comments: As Three Sages reported earlier this morning, in a totally unprecedented move, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released an official timeline, documents, and narrative on how top intelligence officials launched the campaign leading to the anti-Trump “Russia Hoax” immediately following Trump’s election to the presidency in November 2016.

Jeff Childers has provided an excellent summary of the details and their import in today’s C&C News entitled “Potboiler.” We advise our readers to study Jeff’s commentary carefully, as this is just the start of a major news story that will likely go on for years. We’ll provide you a link below.

The essence of the story is that up until December 2016, a few weeks after the election, the US intelligence community had assessed that there was NO RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE.

Then, the intelligence agencies were ORDERED BY THEN-PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA to change their assessment to CLAIMS THAT THERE WAS IN FACT INTERFERENCE. Such an assessment was then rolled out, leading to the subsequent lawfare assault of the “Russia Hoax,” the two Trump impeachments, the January 6, 2020, Capitol “insurrection,” etc.

The key question is WHY DID OBAMA GIVE THAT ORDER? Other questions follow: Was Obama acting on his own? Who else might have been involved? How was this coordinated with Hillary Clinton and her failed presidential campaign? How was it communicated and carried out within the NSA, CIA, FBI, etc., even after Donald Trump was sworn in and Obama had left office? Etc., etc., etc.

These events were covered in my book Our Country, Then and Now, published in October 2023. In the book, I reported on a conspiracy launched against Trump even before his presidency began by a group referred to as the “Shadow Men.” It now appears, in light of Tulsi Gabbard’s disclosure, that there was in fact such a conspiracy and that OBAMA HAD TO HAVE BEEN PART OF IT.

I will be publishing the relevant passages from the book within the next few days. Stay tuned to this breaking story. Acting in her official capacity, Tulsi Gabbard has referred this material to the Department of Justice for possible investigation and prosecution.

Here is the article from C&C News: ☕️ POTBOILER ☙ Saturday, July 19, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠