Gustav Mahler Youth Orchestra, Salzburg, Austria

Plot Synopsis

Wagner's "Tannhäuser" opera revolves around the minstrel Tannhäuser's struggle between the allure of sensual pleasure (represented by Venus) and the pursuit of spiritual redemption, culminating in a song contest and a pilgrimage to Rome.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of the plot:

Act I: Tannhäuser, a minstrel and knight, seeks to leave the Venusberg, the realm of the goddess Venus, and returns to the human world, specifically the court of Landgrave Hermann at the Wartburg castle.