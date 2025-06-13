Dr. Lewis Coleman is one of the Three Sages.

Common sense ought to warn everyone that the mRNA “vaccines” are a scam.

There has never been any evidence that the immune mechanism can react to either DNA or RNA to produce any protection from anything.

Both DNA and RNA are composed of “nucleotides” that are chemically different from proteins. There are only FOUR nucleotides, and the only difference between human RNA and that of a sea slug is the patterns in which these four nucleotides are arranged in the form of a code.

All legitimate vaccines are made from viral protein derived from the protein “capsid” that surrounds and encloses the viral mRNA that hijacks cells and replicates itself to spread the viral contagion. In order to make an effective vaccine, the first step is to find a way to grow large quantities of virus, in order to purify the viral protein necessary to prepare the vaccine.

For example, the main “breakthrough” achieved by Jonas Salk was to discover a way to culture the polio virus in duck eggs. Then the virus must be harvested, killed, and the protein must be separated from viral mRNA and other contaminants.

Then the purified viral protein must be tested in animals. Then it must be tested in people. All of this takes many years and lots of money.

The mRNA fake vaccines are a hoax. The corrupt pharmaceutical firms are using modern enzyme techniques to rapidly and cheaply replicate weaponized viral mRNA. When this deadly material is injected into blood circulation in the form of a fake immunization, it functions as a perfect weapon of mass murder.

It attacks the cells lining blood vessels and activates the body’s “stress mechanism” that normally functions quietly to repair tissues and regulate organs. Thus abnormally hyper-activated, the stress mechanism wastes its resources and produces excessive and abnormal versions of its products, including thrombin, soluble fibrin, insoluble fibrin, amyloid protein, and collagen.

Thrombin causes systemic inflammation that explains myocarditis and numerous other pathologies, including nonspecific, transient, ineffective immune hyperactivity that protects against NOTHING.

The soluble fibrin invades and disrupts organs and tissues.

The insoluble fibrin exaggerates blood coagulability that promotes disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), heart attacks, strokes, and other coagulopathies.

Amyloid protein is a monomer of collagen. It clogs capillaries and forms collagen “white clots” that disrupt oxygen transport and delivery, causing sudden death in healthy young people and “Long COVID” syndrome (syndrome means “we don’t know”).

This time Big Pharma has gone too far in its nefarious schemes to promote profits at the price of public health. This time they are guilty of TREASON because no nation can defend itself with sick, crippled, and dead soldiers and civilians. The fake COVID jabs (they are not immunizations) were intended from the start to produce these results.