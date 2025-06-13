Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Jean's avatar
Carol Jean
1h

Yes, treason, punishable by execution by firing squad for all corrupt cretins involved!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
1h

https://www.rt.com/news/619057-israel-strikes-iran-reports/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture