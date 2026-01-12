Richard C. Cook comments: Following is my response to Peter Myers on his newsletter of January 12. Peter is an Australian journalist specializing in conspiracy reporting You can subscribe to his newsletter at peter@mailstar.net.

Here’s what I wrote:

Thanks for your reporting Peter. Couple of points to mention:

1. I’ve explained to some commentators that during the latter half of the 19th century, after the dust settled from the Civil War, a number of American public figures assumed that in due course both Canada and nations from Latin America, recognizing the success of the American experiment, would voluntarily join the U.S. in a greater Western Hemisphere nation-state. This didn’t happen because after the Money Trust (Morgans/Rockefellers/Rothschilds) poisoned the well with financial imperialism and with financing Britain and France in World War I, the U.S. was no longer looked upon as a trustworthy partner. The Trump administration today is attempting to resume that broader geopolitical movement toward hemispheric unity. For success, though, this has to become a consensus among nations--many in Canada/Mexico/Venezuela, etc. (and Greenland!) would be happy to see the project come to pass. It is NOT “just US imperialism,” just as the Monroe Doctrine was NOT “just US imperialism.” All the handwringing going on among the leftist commentariat obscures these historical facts.

2. Scott Ritter and some others have noted that the shift in Israel away from the two-state solution, with a sovereign Palestinian nation, was thrown in the trash only after the massive influx of Jews from Russia and Ukraine in the late 1990s. These were people escaping the collapse of the Soviet Union but who were ideologically aligned with the fanatical rabbinic Jews who had powered the Bolshevik Revolution, killed millions of Russian Christians, etc. When they arrived in Israel in the late 1990s, they became the backbone of the Likud and other right-wing extremist parties that have driven today’s Gaza genocide and regional aggression. These fanatics have also alienated tens of thousands of moderate Israelis (and Jews abroad) who supported the two-state solution and are now leaving Israel in droves. It’s up to Trump to separate himself from the rabbinic fanatics, but he has yet to do so. Netanyahu has him in a stranglehold.

3. For those who haven’t noticed, Candace Owens and her supporters are tracking Netanyahu to his lair over the Charlie Kirk assassination. Her podcast is well worth watching and now has over 5.7 million subscribers--more than Joe Rogan the last I saw. Her work is being backed up by other podcasters such as Coach Colin, Barron Cameron, and Ian Carroll.

Thanks,

Richard C. Cook