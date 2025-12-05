Yesterday, Thursday, December 4, 2025, the Trump Administration released its “National Security Strategy for the United States of America,” dated November 2025. A few commentators have started to grasp the significance of this document and its potential for moving to resolve the present world crisis without the catastrophe of a global conflagration.

The document may be read in its entirety here: National Security Strategy for the United States of America.

Early in the document is a critical confession

The document states:

American strategies since the end of the Cold War have fallen short—they have been laundry lists of wishes or desired end states; have not clearly defined what we want but instead stated vague platitudes; and have often misjudged what we should want.

After the end of the Cold War, American foreign policy elites convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country. Yet the affairs of other countries are our concern only if their activities directly threaten our interests.

Our elites badly miscalculated America’s willingness to shoulder forever global burdens to which the American people saw no connection to the national interest. They overestimated America’s ability to fund, simultaneously, a massive welfare-regulatory-administrative state alongside a massive military, diplomatic, intelligence, and foreign aid complex. They placed hugely misguided and destructive bets on globalism and so-called “free trade” that hollowed out the very middle class and industrial base on which American economic and military preeminence depend. They allowed allies and partners to offload the cost of their defense onto the American people, and sometimes to suck us into conflicts and controversies central to their interests but peripheral or irrelevant to our own. And they lashed American policy to a network of international institutions, some of which are driven by outright anti-Americanism and many by a transnationalism that explicitly seeks to dissolve individual state sovereignty. In sum, not only did our elites pursue a fundamentally undesirable and impossible goal, in doing so they undermined the very means necessary to achieve that goal: the character of our nation.

Half-Truths

As is the case with most government policy documents, there is usually a “rest of the story.” It’s essential to note that the failed strategy did not start with “the end of the Cold War.” As I have documented in my book Our Country, Then and Now, in 1940-1941 the Council on Foreign Relations gained complete control of the government’s foreign policy apparatus in order to implement a program of total global military conquest. The Council on Foreign Relations, in turn, was controlled by the Anglo-American banking interests headed by the Rothschild and Rockefeller dynasties. Of course one of the major projects of the Rothschilds was to also establish the state of Israel. U.S. global hegemony was to be an extension of the British Empire, with Word Wars I and II both focused on destruction of Britain’s chief rival—Germany—and the harnessing of both France and Russia as key allies.

But there were two major figures who weren’t going along with the plan. One was U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who saw creation of the United Nations as a means of maintaining a post-war global balance behind a Security Council that included not just the U.S., Britain, and France, but also the Soviet Union and China. The second major figure was Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, a close confidante of Roosevelt, whose country shouldered the main burden of defeating Germany in the European ground war.

When Roosevelt died in April 1945, he was succeeded by Harry Truman, who immediately created the National Security State—focusing on the CIA—to engage Russia in a “Cold War” instigated by Britain’s wartime prime minister Winston Churchill. So now the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire was formed which has proceeded full-bore until today and which Trump’s National Security Strategy may be terminating.

Is the Empire Now Dead?

Indications are that the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire has died on the plains of Ukraine in the Empire’s proxy war against Russia and in the 12-Day War between Iran and Israel where the strategic vulnerability of the Jewish state was exposed. Books will be written on how this has taken place. But it’s a fact whose implications will unfold in decades and centuries to come. The 2025 National Security Strategy is an admission and reflection of these events. The globalists have been beaten, though Ukraine and Israel continue to lash out even as their populations and legitimacy crater. The BRICS alliance centered on Russia and China has defeated the West economically, politically, and culturally. The Empire’s last gasps of wiping out much of the planet’s population via the COVID “vax” and the “global warming” hoax are in full retreat. The collapsing imperial infrastructure will doubtless result in much pain, more wars, ongoing chaos and dissolution, but the result will be some breathing room for countless individuals who are looking for sanity in a world gone mad. And that is a good thing.

Recommended Reading

As usual, we recommend the articles by Mark Wauck.

2025 National Security Strategy: Everybody's Talking About It (1)

2025 National Security Strategy: Everybody's Talking About It (2)

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the “greatest tragedy of the Space Age” in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.

Richard also worked for several years as a seasonal host for the Maryland Park Service. He and his wife Karen reside in Washington County, Maryland, near South Mountain and the Appalachian Trail, where they attend St. James Catholic Church and tend their organic vegetable and pollinator gardens. See Richard’s acclaimed new book, Our Country, Then and Now (Clarity Press, 2023). Richard has Native American and European ancestry.