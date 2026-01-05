There should be no surprise about what has happened with regard to the U.S. attack on Venezuela.

We have been engaged in a world war since 1940, when the U.S. government was taken over by a cabal led by the Council on Foreign Relations acting on behalf of what became the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire.

Of course the then-British Empire had earlier conned the U.S. into joining the British-led coalition in World War I, a coalition whose central aim was to destroy Germany as a rival while securing Palestine as a homeland for the Zionist Jews.

The U.S. attempted to break away when the Senate refused to ratify the Treaty of Versailles and join the British-controlled League of Nations. This attempt to reassert U.S. autonomy failed when the Bank of England initiated the Great Depression.

The aim starting in 1940 was complete military dominance of the entire globe by the U.S. as the military branch of the Empire. With the defeat of Germany, the Soviet Union then became the target until its collapse in 1991. World conquest then could proceed freely behind the Wolfowitz Doctrine and the U.S. military program of Full Spectrum Dominance. In Europe, the British formed NATO to “keep the U.S. in, Germany down, and Russia out.”

The next major stroke was to be conquest of the Middle East via the 9/11 false flag, followed by the use of Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia. Once Russia was defeated and dismembered, the final battle against China was to take place.

But Russia and China have fought back. In the Middle East only Iran has so far stood up to the branch of the Empire led by Israel. With the defeat of Ukraine by Russia, the formation of BRICS, and the resistance of the Palestinians in Gaza, the Empire has hit the wall. Today it is desperate.

Meanwhile, using money from China’s trade balance, BRICS has moved to take over Latin America, Africa, and elsewhere in the Global South, while subverting the West through drugs, financial and cybernetic warfare, theft of elections, the climate hoax, and uncontrolled immigration.

This is why the U.S. has counterattacked in Venezuela.

The Empire has meanwhile fatally weakened itself through its monetary system based on usury and debt that benefits only the billionaires. The morale of the Empire’s population has collapsed as they see no benefit to themselves in defending the ruling oligarchs. Incredibly, the Western military has even gone so far as trying to reduce its own population via the Covid “plandemic.”

The sovereign nations of the West may someday recover, but only if they throw off the nihilism of the monetary masters and regain their traditional spiritual values. For this to happen, a new generation of leaders with humility and integrity must come to the fore.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the “greatest tragedy of the Space Age” in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.

Richard also worked for several years as a seasonal host for the Maryland Park Service. He and his wife Karen reside in Washington County, Maryland, near South Mountain and the Appalachian Trail, where they attend St. James Catholic Church and tend their organic vegetable and pollinator gardens. See Richard’s acclaimed new book, Our Country, Then and Now (Clarity Press, 2023).