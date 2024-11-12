By Richard C. Cook
My comment:
With all of this great news, why haven't Trump, Kennedy, Musk, Gabbard, et. al., addressed the largest public health disaster in history, which is the growing crisis from people killed or maimed worldwide by the COVID jab? Shouldn't we now be addressing treatments for this? Nor have they responded to the revelation by the Dutch that the draconian lockdowns in Europe during the pandemic were ordered by NATO. All starting on Trump's watch.
I stopped following Childers when he proved to be totally immovable on his Ziochristian anti-Christ Muslims r evil brainwashing.
Maybe he has been awakened since I left. He said he had an encounter with God that moved him to fight the covid masks.
Unless he's had another come to Jesus visitation about how supporting genocide is not love & will not bring the rapture fantasy, I can't be bothered.
I don't know if Trump will save the day but the important thing is that people don't remain silent.
They rely heavily on fear, and they don't have enough thugs to go around knocking on doors.
Its sort of like the Wizard of Oz: "pay no attention to that man behind the curtain".
By that I mean Big Brother is behind a curtain orchestrating a show to scare people.