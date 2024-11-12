By Richard C. Cook

Jeff Childers' Substack Today

My comment:

With all of this great news, why haven't Trump, Kennedy, Musk, Gabbard, et. al., addressed the largest public health disaster in history, which is the growing crisis from people killed or maimed worldwide by the COVID jab? Shouldn't we now be addressing treatments for this? Nor have they responded to the revelation by the Dutch that the draconian lockdowns in Europe during the pandemic were ordered by NATO. All starting on Trump's watch.