Dr. Lewis Coleman is a retired anesthesiologist and the author of many books and articles on the Mammalian Stress Mechanism. He is one of the Three Sages.

All this wasteful warfare springs from false concepts:

1. The notion that money is a “store of wealth.” Aristotle warned of this. The true purpose of money is to provide a uniform medium of exchange that greases the wheels of commerce. The value of money, whether it be paper, embossed leather, gold, silver, or copper, springs from the fact that it must be used to pay taxes. Paper money is the best choice, because it can be produced in limitless quantities. However, when it is treated as a “store of wealth” it winds up hoarded in the hands of the privileged few, and the resulting imbalance of wealth and power eventually wrecks civilizations.

2. Central banking, which is arguably the most catastrophic concept ever created by the criminal mind. It is a parasitic entity that saps the wealth of the public at large for the sake of a tiny group of privileged oligarchs and accelerates the collapse of civilization as in point #1.

3. The industrial revolution could never have happened without the invention of the printing press and paper money, but it has enabled mass production that produces manufactured goods faster than they can be consumed by the native population. This leads to commercial wars where banksters and manufacturers seek to seize control of foreign markets and populations to serve as fresh consumers to absorb their excess production. Worse yet, the banksters and manufacturers constantly seek to crush wages lower and lower via inflation, and thereby undermine their purchasing power. In other words, the “captains of industry” lack the common sense to realize that their incessant greed threatens the goose that lays their golden eggs.

4. The income tax is a counterproductive corollary of central banking. It undermines the purchasing power of workers and consumers, which exaggerates problem #3.

5. Legal reforms are sorely needed to curb the criminal rapacity of lawyers that corrodes commerce and civilization in countless ways. Perhaps lawyers should be provided for both plaintiff and defense at government expense, and the lawyers should be assigned by lottery and paid fixed salaries with strict penalties for corruption and strict training standards to ensure competence.

6. Free speech does not include the right to bombard the public with deliberate misinformation and disinformation such as “global warming, CO2 toxicity, the Ozone Hole” and so forth for commercial purposes. The Supreme Court should re-consider its position on this issue. Failing that, Congress and the executive branch must take responsibility to curb this destructive activity. Trump’s tariffs are on the right path, but they must be accompanied by elimination of the central bank and the income tax. The banking reforms proposed by Dennis Kucinich and Richard Cook would re-revolutionize manufacturing and restore peace, progress, prosperity, honesty, and integrity to American civilization. Market forces would likely force interest rates below zero, where they belong. The Anglo-America Empire is collapsing on account of its corruption. Nobody will miss it when it’s gone.