Richard C. Cook comments: We at Three Sages are convinced that the chaos engulfing humanity today can only be met by spiritual renewal. This is the basic motivation for us in devoting our primary efforts to presenting material from the life and writings of German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943).

Bô Yin Râ was an initiate of the core spiritual group responsible for the spiritual progress and safety of humanity, known collectively as Luminaries of the First Light. The best known historical example was Jesus Christ. Thus Bô Yin Râ makes a considerable effort to explaining Jesus and his teachings in passages that go well beyond religious orthodoxy. But he cites other examples as well in the teachings of Lao Tzu and others. He also writes of German mystic Jakob Böhme (1575-1624) as an example of a well-known spiritual figure who was guided by the Luminaries without being one himself.

Though Bô Yin Râ’s complete cycle of teaching is contained in his 32-volume compendium known as Hortus Conclusus—the Gated Garden—the books are intended to guide the seeker to his or her own inner experience of the spiritual treasures that lay hidden within one’s own consciousness. Thus his writings are not so much “food for thought” as they are guidance to a lifetime of spiritual practice. But the practice is not just “exercises” as found in so many contemporary writings, but a complete way of life—outer and inner.

Starting with the next installment, Three Sages will be presenting the complete text in English translation of a book that is unique even within Hortus Conclusus, which is the words of God himself to the seeker setting out on the Way. The title of this book is Words of Life. As preliminary background, we present the following material from the introduction to Words of Life as explained by the publisher of the book in their Standard Translation containing both the German and English texts.

From the publisher, Books to Light:

Words of Life / Worte des Lebens

by BÔ YIN RÂ (Author), BOOKS TO LIGHT (Editor), Detlef Janssen (Editor), & 1 more

Words of Life / Worte des Lebens (TRANSLATION) is part of the Hortus Conclusus monumental series of spiritual teachings by German poet, writer and painter, Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken) (1876-1943).



The Hortus Conclusus consists of 32 books as well as spiritual paintings. This edition also includes the original emphases (of font) as intended by the Author.



Bô Yin Râ lived in Germany (Frankfurt, Görlitz, Berlin, Munich, Königsberg), Austria (Vienna), France (Paris), and Switzerland (Horgen, Massagno). (He) expressed his insights into the metaphysical structures of the eternal spiritual reality through art and writings. – GERMAN BÔ YIN RÂ FOUNDATION (to learn more about Bô Yin Râ, his life and work, visit www.bo-yin-ra-stiftung.de)



”You set off to search for me and plaintively you ask where you can find me ! – Yet I ask you why to this very day you have still not found me? – (...) What else do I want from you other than you find me; truly: I am easily found ! – – –

I know you are seeking me even when you walk on false paths and pretend to seek other things... (...) I am not the one who hides himself from you; it is you that seek to hide yourself from me!” – WORDS OF LIFE



”They have never heard the teaching telling them of the duty to use life on this earth in the way that it becomes a source of continual happiness. (...) But those who would attain happiness must strive alone for their happiness; everything else they would like to achieve must be subordinated to this striving and wisely woven into it. – – (...) No other task can be higher than the duty to attain the purest enduring happiness and to increase this Earth’s happiness within oneself and thereby in others too.” – THE BOOK ON HAPPINESS



”What I have to say is beyond belief and disbelief! I’m not a prophet who needs ‘confessors’ – nor a fighter, who is looking for ‘followers’ behind him, but only a mediator of spiritual insights about the real home of mankind. My writings shouldn’t be ‘believed’ but taken up objectively, to awaken innermost experience.” – ABOUT MY WRITINGS



”Countless people – and in truth not just those whose souls are the most frigid – continually await an immense experience to shake their innermost depths. Since all their longing is incapable of summoning up this experience, they rush restlessly searching from experience to experience, caught up in the delusion that the hoped for experience is bound to be attained, if they could only locate the powerful phenomenon capable of overpowering their souls with its immensity.” – SHOWING THE WAY



”A yearning is passing through the world, – a consuming desire, – and every soul not yet completely hardened and incapable of awakening feels gripped by it. (...) One ‘may’ once again believe in things which cannot been proven by ‘experiments’, and one is no longer mocked for recognising that we are surrounded and influenced by the invisible, even if we cannot solve its mystery… The ‘miraculous’ would again become reality; the realm of faith extends its borders.” – THE BOOK ON THE LIVING GOD



”The design of pages, emphases placed on particular words, use of spaces, long hyphens, exclamation marks etc. — included in this English translation enables ‘heart-readers’ to meditate, to breathe-in while willingly absorbing the text as a ‘spiritual sustenance’.” – Sarah Havah Theebaum, historian of ideas, painter, poet

