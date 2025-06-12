Richard C. Cook comments: I agree with those who say that the riots which have begun in Los Angeles are the start of a “color revolution” against the US government. The article from ZeroHedge cited below documents what is going on, including the involvement of numerous “rogue NGOs” in preparing nationwide demonstrations for Saturday, June 14. This is also the date of the planned military parade in Washington, DC.

Already the Trump administration has called out the National Guard and Marines to combat the LA rioting. People are questioning whether President Trump has followed correct protocol in determining whether the riots in fact constitute “insurrection.” The question focuses on the fact that Trump has not yet made a formal declaration.

However, the first responsibility of the nation’s chief executive is to preserve order and the rule of law. Without these things, democratic freedoms are meaningless. If state and local governments fail to act, the federal government must step in.

I am the first to admit that I have never hesitated during my life and career to question the actions and decisions of the US government. I am particularly appalled at the support given by the US military to the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. But I have never advocated breaking the law or the use of violence as a legitimate means of opposition.

Citizens of this country have a civic duty to support legitimate authority and to work for reform in peaceful ways. There is much in US history that is misguided, wrong, and even criminal. I admit that the US has earned much of the hatred that is currently directed toward it by its own misguided actions of the past and present. We have much to repent and atone for. I also support the legitimacy of civil disobedience according to individual conscience.

But if we are to have a nation worth reforming and defending there must also be a spirit of willing obedience to the rule of law. For these reasons, I support President Trump in taking whatever measures are allowed by law to preserve order in the face of what has clearly become revolt. Whether I like or dislike President Trump is irrelevant. At the same time, our understanding, prayers, and forgiveness for all sides in the conflict must also be brought to bear.

Here is today’s Zero Hedge article:

Rogue NGOs Prepare For Nationwide Color Revolution; Walmart Heiress Calls For "Mobilization"