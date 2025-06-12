Three Sages

Three Sages

Howard Switzer
13h

Could it be that there is money behind making peaceful protests violent in order to justify and normalize a military presence in our cities?

Perhaps in preparation for resistance to a brutal austerity to be imposed?

Is Trump being played?

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it..."

aDoozy
3h

Thank you, Richard for your post, and for the link to the Zerohedge story. I highly recommend reading it, and watching the included videos.

I have sent information about the plans for

June 14 to family and friends. I encouraged them to check their town or city to see if a protest rally is scheduled, and to plan travel accordingly on Saturday.

I found notice of a rally in Manitowoc, WI, which is on the shore of Lake Michigan, north of Milwaukee. The group organizing the protest calls themselves the "Progressive Lakeshore People".

In my message, I included Manitowoc's info, with TV show Hill Street Blues' Sgt Esterhaus' words of caution:

"Let's be careful out there."

