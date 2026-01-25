Richard C. Cook comments: Following is a reposting, under Fair Use, of Larry Johnson’s column from today on the collapse of the dollar as a world reserve currency. Johnson starts by writing:

“It is good to have smart friends. Jeffrey Wernick, the owner of Bitchute, is one of my exceptionally smart friends and he just posted on his X account the following brilliant analysis. The 54-year reign of the US dollar as the world’s preeminent reserve currency is coming to an inglorious end and we, the American people, only have ourselves to blame.”

But let’s ask the question, which both Johnson and Wernick gloss over, which is how do such dollars get into circulation in the first place? The answer, of course, is that the U.S. issues them by borrowing from nations, individuals, banks, and other institutions who lend that money via bond purchases, expecting to grow their investments through extraction of interest payments. These interest payments, obviously, are borne by the American taxpayer, to the tune today of a trillion dollars a year.

In other words, it’s a gigantic Ponzi scheme, based on the “sin” of usury, which our “representatives” in Congress obediently approve whenever the Money Power tells them to do so.

Let’s remember some American history, which people like Ellen Brown, myself, and other monetary reformers have been harping on for decades. If you go back to the 16th and 17th centuries, the Massachusetts Bay Colony, run by descendants of the Great Puritan Migration, created the most prosperous region on earth by a) hard work; b) Christian discipline; and c) indigenous currency spent into circulation by the Massachusetts legislature consisting of silver coinage and paper currency. This system was outlawed by the British Parliament in the 1760s, an action that was the real cause of the American Revolution. That revolution was led by the descendants of these Puritans (Sam Adams, etc.), people who also settled the Midwest and later made up the armies that defeated the “Slavocracy” in the Civil War.

Unfortunately, after the American Revolution succeeded, Alexander Hamilton refused to allow the new government to follow the example of Massachusetts and its prosperity, instead foisting on us the First Bank of the United States, which was a clone of the Bank of England. The way it worked was that from then on, the U.S. government would borrow from rich people to meet its expenses, which were largely to finance the army and navy, the purpose of which was to create an American Empire. This Empire, to which Hamilton often referred, was to conquer the Western Hemisphere and dovetail with the British one which was taking over India, Africa, and elsewhere around the world. The loans these rich people made to our government would then be paid back, with interest, by the spoils of conquest extracted from its victims.

In other words, the debt-based financial system founded on U.S. government borrowing via bond sales had one purpose: war.

That brings us to today. Although much of the 19th century was spent in battles between the Money Power and American patriots like Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln who favored an indigenous currency, the Money Power won out through passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

The results today are a federal government debt of $38 trillion which grows by the day, hyperinflation which is destroying the value of the dollar even as we speak, and a foreign policy based on endless wars and world conquest. Of course this foreign policy has collapsed in the face of the inevitable pushback by Russia, China, and a growing number of additional adversaries around the world. That’s why President Trump has weaponized the dollar in a vain attempt to prop up a rotten and collapsing infrastructure.

I could go on, and have done so in other contexts, but will stop here for now. You can read much more in my book Our Country, Then and Now, including proposed solutions.

When I published this book, Larry Johnson told me he would read and review it, but he never did. Maybe he should. What do you say Larry?

Read Larry Johnson's column HERE.

Losing Dollar Supremacy… The Savage Consequences of Weaponizing the Dollar as a Political Cudgel

LARRY C JOHNSON

JAN 25, 2026

