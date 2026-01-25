Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
1h

"As above, so below" I see this not only on a global scale where the US dollar is used through sanctions and confiscation of sovereign reserves held by US financial institutions to punish other nations has destroyed trust in dollar denominated assets like US treasuries. I also see it in the "de-banking of individuals because they have displeased the money powers by their words and support for things frowned upon by the ptb as was recently done to Scott Ritter because they don't like his politically incorrect comments and influence. We saw this in Canada where people's accounts were frozen because of their support for the truckers protest. People are looking at bitcoin as an alternative that is permissionless and not easily confiscated by greedy politicians and bureaucrats, and precious metals in personal custody.

Reply
Share
Eduardo's avatar
Eduardo
1h

This type of misinformation conceals the fact that over 90 percent of the money supply in US dollars or any other Western currency is done by private bank lending. One of the main issues today is how that private money privilege will be preserved in the NWO, given the weight of the Chinese economy, China's military power and the control by the Chinese State of some 80 percent of credit. Follow Richard A. Warner. For some good reason he was inspired as a student in Japan. And don't forget the silenced German model.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture