Richard C. Cook comments: The American Academy of Pediatrics is one of numerous associations/foundations/journals/academic departments, etc., that are essentially owned and operated by and on behalf of Big Pharma. The load of essentially untested and unproven vaccines foisted on babies and their helpless parents, is a staggering abuse of innocent people. Finally Children’s Health Defense is striking back with a racketeering lawsuit. We wish them good luck!

CHD files racketeering lawsuit against American Academy of Pediatrics

This is huge! Children’s Health Defense, along with two physicians persecuted for refusing to follow directives of the American Academy of Pediatics (AAP), the largest and most influential trade association of vaccine retailers in the US, and families who have had members killed by vaccines, have filed a racketeering lawsuit against the AAP.

From THe Defender:

Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO Suit Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and five other plaintiffs today accused the American Academy of Pediatrics of running a decades-long racketeering scheme to defraud American families about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule. CHD filed the RICO suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

JANUARY 21, 2026

In a lawsuit filed today in federal court, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and five other plaintiffs accused the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) of running a decades-long racketeering scheme to defraud American families about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

The suit alleges that the AAP violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) by making “false and fraudulent” claims about the safety of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) childhood immunization schedule — while receiving funding from vaccine manufacturers and providing financial incentives to pediatricians who achieve high vaccination rates.

“For too long, the AAP has been held up on a pedestal, as if it were a font of science and integrity,” said CHD CEO Mary Holland. “Sadly, that’s not the case.”

Instead, Holland said, the AAP “is a front operation in a racketeering scheme involving Big Pharma, Big Medicine and Big Media, ready at every turn to put profits above children’s health. It’s time to face facts and see what the AAP is really about,” Holland said.

Read the Rest of the article here at the Children’s health Defense website:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-rico-lawsuit-against-aap-fraudulent-vaccine-safety-claims/

