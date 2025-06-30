Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
8h

AI has an IQ of zerooooooooooooooooo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
7hEdited

I had a social media breakdown this weekend. Last person in the world you’d suspect would have one. It’s LITERALLY designed to mess up our brains (and can be lethally effective on some people, even driving them to suicide). Now, AI is getting in on the fun - for tech executives - carnage. I never know if Epoch Times will open so I’ll share article in this form:

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/business-broken-self-worth-digital-age

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture