By Michael Korn

Michael Korn is an American of Jewish ethnicity who graduated from Harvard then lived in Israel from 1982-2000. In 2000 he was baptized into Christianity by South African missionaries. He writes today from the US. He recently sent the following message to two rabbis in Jerusalem.

I'm listening to this song by Messianic singer Karen Davis of Haifa. The lyrics speak about God as a man of war and commander of the hosts. Some translations say commander of the Heavenly Armies. Here are some questions:

A. If the Old Testament describes God as a warrior and an army commander then why do religious Jews object to military service and fighting in war?

B. I personally do not like this depiction of God. Jesus in the Gospels speaks about God as someone who gives rain and sunshine to the wicked and the righteous alike. In other words, God's blessings extend to everyone. And if so, why should Jews or anyone take up weapons of war to kill the wicked that God blesses indiscriminately?

C. Jewish warfare in the Old Testament seemed limited to control over Palestine. So even though there were wicked kingdoms around the world the Jewish focus was on a very small sliver of land. Yet in modern times we see Jews at war against the whole world: Tsarist Russia, National Socialist Germany, Christian America, the Palestinians (both Muslim and Christian). The Talmud says that so great is their capacity for evil, without the yoke of Torah Jews would destroy the whole world. So why do Jews yoked to Torah (the ultra-Orthodox) align themselves with depraved warmongers like Netanyahu?

D. The Apostle Paul sublimates the idea of warfare. He writes about Christians putting on what he calls the full armor of God and describes it in the following way. Is it possible to completely sublimate the militarist depictions of God in the Bible into spiritual warfare techniques?

We wear the belt of Truth

The breastplate of Righteousness

Our feet are shod with the Gospel of Peace

We carry the shield of Faith

We wear the helmet of Salvation

And we wield the sword of the Spirit which is the Word of God.

E. In his story, The Lost Princess, Rabbi Nachman of Breslov speaks about a viceroy who treks across the world trying to bring about spiritual rectification. He encounters soldiers and armies but always being on the side of evil. He himself never utilizes military force. Does this suggest that actual armies and warfare are totally Satanic? Or only when it is non-Jews deploying them?

F. While I understand better the Neturay Karta perspective [anti-Zionist Hasidic Jews], most of them live in the United States and England sheltering under the military umbrella of those two countries. America and England are not pacifistic societies. I've seen studies that suggest these two countries are the most warlike in modern history. And ironically, despite the two world wars, Germany ranks near the bottom of the list of belligerent European nations. Jewish critics of Israel's military are often in the position of living in countries where they are sheltered by a powerful military and national security state. So I'm not sure how legitimate their criticism is.

G. Specifically about Gaza, Israel seems to be utilizing the same tactics as the children of Jacob who destroyed the people of Shechem when the leader abducted their sister Dina. They argued that an entire society bears the guilt of its leaders. However, in the Torah text Jacob rebukes them for making him stink in the eyes of the Canaanites. And that definitely is what is happening today with Gaza, as there is a global revulsion against Israel's brutality and collective punishment of the Gazan people. The Western media still is compliant with the Israeli narrative. It reports regularly that Israel slaughters people waiting at food distribution centers, destroys hospitals and so forth, but it never explains why these are considered legitimate military targets by the Israelis. Recently the New York Times published an op-ed by a Brown University genocide scholar and former Israeli military officer who says the Israelis definitely are perpetrating genocide and war crimes. This represents a shift in the narrative after two years of complacent apologetics for the Israelis:

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/15/opinion/israel-gaza-holocaust-genocide-palestinians.html

https://www.democracynow.org/2025/7/17/omer_bartov

https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/20/world/video/gps0720-israel-gaza-bartov-genocide-hamas

H. Israel eagerly seeks alliances with the Gulf Arab states and Saudi Arabia. It has an alliance with Egypt and some North African countries. Why do the Palestinians have to be demonized out of the entire Arabic-speaking population? When I lived in Israel, I was told that the Palestinians are like the Jews of the Middle East. They're hard-working, they value education, they aspire to middle class prosperity. They are not corrupt oil sheikhs like those in the Persian Gulf. They have not inherited unmerited wealth of resources and so forth. It seems horrifically tragic that Israel targets for destruction the most admirable of all the Arab people instead of forming an alliance with them or integrating with them.

I. A more practical problem with Israel being a warrior society is its complete dependency on the United States for military supplies, money, and political support. The US and the EU have completely backed Israel's assault on Gaza. Without this support Israel could not last for more than a month in total warfare. Israel's economy has been devastated. There's been a complete collapse of tourism in these two years because of the danger of traveling there. Under normal circumstances Israel could not possibly sustain such economic punishment. The only reason it's now into two and a half years of brutal warfare is due to the complete support and subsidies of America and Europe. Furthermore, there are reports that Israel has sustained 10,000 casualties in the Gaza assault. Why don't Israelis consider this an unacceptable price to pay to release 200 hostages, who now are probably only 20 in number? Israelis have the power to bring this war to an end by simply refusing conscription. They complain about Netanyahu all the time. More and more Israelis are coming to see that the assault on Gaza is unacceptably brutal. And yet they continue to offer up their sons and daughters as sacrifices to Netanyahu's delusional war machine. Why?

J. I remember growing up in the '60s. There was an enormous anti-war and civil rights movement. Many of the leaders were Jewish youth. The fact that there is no such anti-war movement in Israel confirms what I have read that Israel has the lowest IQ Jewish population in the world. People really are unintelligent, unimaginative, and complete slaves of Netanyahu's war machine. Netanyahu has two PhDs from MIT. He's quite brilliant and it seems clear that the average Israeli is completely cowed and intimidated by him. Albert Einstein was known to be a pacifist and anti-war. Netanyahu is like the mirror image of Einstein—a man of great brilliance who loves war, cruelty, and slaughter. Netanyahu is definitely doing what Jacob feared from his sons' slaughter of the people Shechem, making the Jews stink in the eyes of the entire world.

K. I've met Americans who served in the military and they told me they would go to religious services on their base, and the military chaplain would tell them that God is a man of war and there's no greater privilege than killing God's enemies in warfare. I find this kind of message abhorrent, but I cannot pretend that it's not a prevalent viewpoint. Here's a video of US Marines singing the well-known Christian song Days of Elijah full of fervor and excitement about killing God's enemies. It's also undeniable that the United States has waged genocidal warfare throughout history. Against the American Indians. Against the people in the Philippines. And especially against Germany and Japan in World War II. Here's a link that suggests the Germans lost up to 30 million people in world war II and its aftermath.

L. Every Israeli should totally boycott the draft conscription and participation in the IDF until the Israeli government explains adequately how Hamas was able to breach Israel's two-billion dollar high tech security fence around Gaza and why the IDF response took nine hours! We've all seen videos of IDF soldiers who monitor Gaza security who’ve stated that if a mosquito flew into the fence it would set off electric sensors and there would be a military response within 15 minutes. So it should be obvious Netanyahu is waging this exterminationist war as a way of disguising his criminal negligence in allowing October 7th to occur and not just to avoid his various corruption trials. But unfortunately, the lowest IQ Jewish population in the world isn't able to figure this out. Instead they let Netanyahu lead them by the nose like sheep to the slaughter, provoking the hatred of all humanity against not just Israelis but Jews everywhere. We can only shake our head in bewildered disappointment. Netanyahu is clearly enjoying being the cleverest demon in Israel and playing his people like a fiddle while Tel Aviv burns.

M. It's also noteworthy that Israel's pathetic war against Iran lasted less than two weeks. The Iranians inflicted tremendous punishment upon Israel that has not been reported in Western media. But against unarmed defenseless civilians in Gaza Israel wages exterminationist war for two and a half years. Is no one over there able to recognize how this provokes the enmity of the entire world? Are Israeli Jews such total narcissists that they cannot see the global repercussions of their evil behavior? I would favor cutting off all American support to Israel and letting it sink or swim on its own. Without all of that support Israel would quickly create alliances with its Arab neighbors. Americans are sick and tired of seeing this demonic clown named Netanyahu monopolize the attention of the entire world. May God strike this vile Jewish imposter dead!

N. Regarding my claim that Israel has the lowest IQ Jewish population in the world, the Orthodox community is probably more intelligent than that. Certainly their rabbis are quite clever. But they have made a bargain with the devil aligning themselves with Netanyahu as a mafia Chief or a warlord to protect them and allow them to teach their Jewish supremacist ideas ummolested in their yeshivas, totally ignorant or simply insensate to the destruction the IDF is causing in Gaza and how that endangers not just Israeli Jews but Jews everywhere in the world. Netanyahu learned long ago that he could pay the ultra-Orthodox for their votes. They don't serve in the military and they don't pay income taxes, but they're given a full array of Israeli-sponsored social services in exchange for their votes. It's blatant bribery. What does the Torah say about not accepting a bribe? It's doubly amazing when you stop to think that the ultra-Orthodox Jews don't even allow their children to get a secular education and certainly not to go to university because it might “sully” their souls. And yet they have sold their souls to a brilliant MIT graduate who has no religious practice. It seems like the relationship of the Pharisees to the wicked Edomite King Herod two thousand years ago.

YESHUA BEN DAVID RACHEM ALAYNU AMEN