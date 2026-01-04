Send your Epiphany petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Through Him was life, and this life was the light of the human race; the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. — John 1:4-5

Dear Friend of St. Jude: The story of the Magi continues to guide us on our journey—first as children of God and always as members of the Church. At the Epiphany, we proclaim Jesus as God and King and honor Him with gifts, recalling those offered by the Magi to the Christ Child. What gift are you being called to place before Jesus at this moment in your life? What blessing do you wish to ask of Him, trusting in His faithful and loving care?May the light of the Epiphany shine within your heart. I invite you to send your petitions to be remembered during our celebration of the Epiphany. You are also welcome to learn more about this beautiful tradition in the Catholic History section of our website.Our devotion to St. Jude reminds us that we can trust Jesus without hesitation. Like St. Jude—and like the Three Kings who followed the star with confidence—we are called to move forward in faith, certain that Christ leads us to the peace and hope we seek. Through the intercession of St. Jude, may you and your loved ones experience the healing love of Jesus during the Epiphany and throughout the year. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

Send your petition »