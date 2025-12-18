Richard C. Cook comments: Within the Roman Catholic Church, St. Jude, one of Jesus’s Twelve Apostles (not to be confused with Judas Iscariot) is viewed as the patron saint of “difficult cases” and “lost causes.” In today’s world, we are tempted to believe that “peace on earth, goodwill to all” is indeed a “lost cause.” Nevertheless, we also know that the path to peace starts within ourselves, within our own consciousness, with what is called the “will to joy.” This Christmas season, let us renew our commitment to love and peace as we hope for better things to come in 2026. Let us express our commitment toward those closest to us in this life as we prepare ourselves for the life of eternity yet to come.

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Greetings of peace and joy! Your devotion to St. Jude is a special gift, and we are honored that you share your devotion with us at the National Shrine of St. Jude.Christmas is a special time of the year to celebrate the birth of Jesus. During the season of Advent we have the special opportunity to pray and reflect on the meaning of Christmas and how God in His mercy has touched us in the past year.I write to personally remind you of our upcoming Christmas Novena of Masses, which will take place Thursday, December 25th through Friday, January 2nd. The petitions you send will be delivered to the altar of St. Jude at the National Shrine, where they will be remembered in the Christmas Novena of Masses.I look forward to praying for you throughout this wonderful season, as well as during our Christmas Novena of Masses. I wish you an abundance of profound hope this season through St. Jude’s intercession and your deep love of God.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

