Three Sages

Three Sages

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Theworldidreamof
13h

Everything is a test, and when it gets truly applied, we find out, what is truly going on! Isn't that the truth?

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1 reply by Richard C. Cook
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Theworldidreamof
16h

Did you see my latest post Richard, about the numbers and some of my dreams etc.

There is much more yet to be revealed than has been done here, but it is all very interesting, actually. You can see the post here:

https://theworldidreamof.substack.com/p/its-all-about-the-numbers-22-and

I am just wondering, how you and your colleagues at 3 Sages think this might possibly be able to help us overcome everything that is going on. If you do not want to comment, then that is fine. But you have previously written that you all at 3 Sages know some secrets, about this world etc. I feel I know some of them too!

I simply want to find the way to overcome all the evil that is going on. I have hoped that this post might have been helpful to that process.

I am planning on writing more yet still. If you and 3 Sages could provide me your views, that would be greatly appreciated.

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