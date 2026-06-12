Introduction

For the past two years, the Three Sages Substack has been engaged in a major effort to publish articles by and about the German Luminary Bô Yin Râ. This effort has been aided and supported by individuals both in Europe and the U.S., including the owners of Books to Light, which publishes the only complete English-language edition of Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual writings.

Bô Yin Râ was the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, who was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, in 1876 and who passed away in Lugano, Switzerland, in 1943. In his discussions of the life and teachings of Jesus, Bô Yin Râ openly identified himself as part of the identical society of Luminaries of the First Light (Leuchtenden des Urlichts) to which Jesus himself belonged.

The Luminaries consist of those human individuals with ultimate responsibility for the spiritual destiny of all humanity on planet earth. Their terrestrial headquarters are located in the heart of Asia. It is extremely rare for a Luminary to work openly and in public as Jesus and Bô Yin Râ both have done. The existence of the Luminaries is hinted at in the Bible by reference to the Order of Melchizedek of which Jesus was said to have been a priest. Bô Yin Râ wrote that the work of the Luminaries is historically at an early stage. This idea is supported by the realization that in both cultural and ethical terms humanity is not far removed from a primitive state of savage barbarism. Events in the world today show this clearly.

Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual teachings are contained in his “textbook,” the 32-volume Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), published in German over a 20-year period ending in 1935 and now being distributed worldwide by translation into many other languages, including English. Two publishing houses have been distributing English-language editions: Kober Press of Berkeley, California, starting in the 1970s, and Books to Light, starting in The Netherlands in the 2020s and now headquartered in the U.S.

Three Sages articles on and by Bô Yin Râ organized chronologically by series

(Articles marked as ‘in archive’ can be easily searched by pasting in search box on Three Sages the main part of the title of the quoted book title.)

Standalone / Overview Articles (oldest → newest)

Holy Week: The Luminary’s Earthly Path (6 parts) — Apr 2025

“The Book on the Beyond” (13 parts) — May–Jun 2025

Part 1 · Part 2 · Part 3 · Part 4 · Parts 5–6 in archive · Part 7 · Part 8 · Part 9 · Part 10 · Part 11 · Part 12 · Part 13

“The Book on Happiness” (8 parts) — Jun–Jul 2025

Part 1 · Part 2 · Part 3 · Part 4 · Part 5 · Part 6 · Part 7 · Part 8

“The Path to God” (7 parts) — Jul–Aug 2025

Part 1 · Part 2 · Part 3 · Part 4 · Part 5 · Part 6: “The Great Struggle” · Part 7

“On Prayer” (7 parts) — Aug–Sep 2025

Part 1 · Part 2 · Part 3 · Part 4 · Part 5: “Spiritual Renewal” · Part 6: “After This Manner Therefore Pray! (1 of 2)”· Part 7: “After This Manner Therefore Pray! (2 of 2)”

“Words of Life” (6 parts) — Oct–Nov 2025

Introduction · Part 1 · Part 2 · Part 3 · Part 4 · Part 5 · Part 6

“The Specter of Freedom” (12 parts) — Dec 2025–Feb 2026

Part 1: “Mirage” · Part 2: “Necessity” · Part 3: “Communality” · Part 4: “Authority” · Part 5: “The Urge to Associate” · Part 6: “The Failed Economy” · Part 7: “Competition” · Part 8: “The Craze for Catchwords” · Part 9: “Self-Realization” · Part 10: “Religion” · Part 11: “Science” · Part 12: “Consciousness of Reality”

“Journey of Worlds: Teachings and Life of Bô Yin Râ” (3 parts) — Feb 2026

Part 1 · Part 2 · Part 3

Ordering Information

For the Books to Light website with ordering information for Bô Yin Râ’s books, click HERE. For the Books to Light YouTube channel, click HERE. For the Kober Press PDF of Bô Yin Râ’s principal text, “The Book on the Living God, click HERE.

Special Offer

For the first 100 purchases, Books to Light is offering the only single-volume English translation of Bô Yin Râ’s Hortus Conclusus—his complete spiritual teachings—at a special discount to Three Sages subscribers at 40 percent off the usual retail purchase price. Order HERE.:

From Books to Light:

Three Sages Subscribers offer of 40% off on Hortus Conclusus (32 Books in one edition) CODE TO ENTER AT CHECKOUT: THREE SAGES 40%OFF

Discounts are limited to maximum of three books (in one Cart) of the Hortus Conclusus.

If there is any issue or question with the checkout or use of the discount, buyer can contact (Site Admin) directly (preferably via text message) at 703-989-5550 or email: mail@bookstolight.org.