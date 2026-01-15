Richard C. Cook comments: We at Three Sages have been following the news on Venezuela through the lens being provided by the Forbidden News website. To our knowledge, their perspective is accurate and is not being provided in many other places.

In contrast to the hand-wringing that has been going on among the American commentariat over the capture of Maduro and the attacks on boats allegedly carrying drugs, Forbidden News has been engaging in a broad overview of how the situation in Venezuela ties into the larger problem of growing warfare between the Trump administration and selected enemies around the world, including Iran and China.

We suggest that you read the attached report carefully and without jumping to conclusions for or against: Cartel de los Soles: Martín Rodil on the Terrorist Regime Running Venezuela. Additional perspective is provided by a careful reading of the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy for 2025. See HERE.

To be concise, the U.S. is engaged in a process of retreating from a policy dating from the start of World War II of establishing military dominance over the entire globe to one of securing hegemony in the Western Hemisphere while protecting its perceived interests elsewhere through limited engagements.

At the same time, the U.S. has compromised itself—perhaps fatally—by decades of overreach and miscalculation, including:

Permitting control of its domestic and foreign policy by the international banking cartel largely run out of London, Paris, and Wall Street. This cartel has pursued monopolistic and imperialistic predatory attacks against much of the world’s population for decades, alienating millions on all continents. It also runs a vast money laundering operation worldwide based on drug, weapons, and human trafficking. The cartel is also in charge of the EU, though some EU members are starting to bail out. Engaging in endless warfare against the nations of the world through direct and proxy attacks, false flags, and regime change. This has include wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and, most recently, Ukraine. Continuing to enable the terrorist government of Israel to engage in genocide against both the Palestinians and its regional neighbors, while collaborating to thwart dissent within the U.S. and elsewhere. Remaining under control financially of the Federal Reserve, which was foisted on our republic by the Morgans, Rockefellers, and Rothschilds in 1913. This has led to today’s hyperinflation and bankruptcy, including the $38 trillion federal debt. Watching our population being decimated and debilitated by fake pandemics and murderous vaccines and by corruption via misuse of computer technology, including AI, digital currencies, and deep state surveillance systems.

Humanity is under assault. Unless the Trump administration seriously confronts these fundamental problems, its efforts to stem the tide of global chaos may be in vain. But it’s also up to individuals to safeguard their own health and safety, aided by a return to traditional spiritual values.

A place to start is a serious turn to the Beatitudes of Jesus Christ:

Matthew 5 (King James Version)

5 And seeing the multitudes, he went up into a mountain: and when he was set, his disciples came unto him:

2 And he opened his mouth, and taught them, saying,

3 Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

4 Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.

5 Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.

6 Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.

7 Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.

8 Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.

9 Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.

10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.

12 Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.

13 Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.

14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.

15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.

16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.