Richard C. Cook comments: Recently I posted an article by George Webb referring to Candace Owens as a new “Sojourner Truth” in her commentaries on the fake government case against Tyler Robinson in the Charlie Kirk assassination. IMHO, Candace’s critique is worth listening to in detail because it points directly at the Deep State rot that has afflicted the US for decades. Critics are also starting to call out Deep State surveillance of Charlie Kirk that resembles what they were doing before knocking off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Warning: “Disturbing Content.”

P.S. to readers: Please let me know if this YouTube comes through.