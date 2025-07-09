President Donald J. Trump has been elected president twice on a slogan of “Make American Great Again”—MAGA. His followers have made this a litmus test for whether you stand with or against Trump—and them.

But what does this mean? Does it mean restoring America to its historical identity as a free and independent republic dedicated to our founding ideals as expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution with the Bill of Rights?

Or does it mean making America once again feared as the bully of the world wreaking violence everywhere as the military enforcer of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire?

The United States has acted as that military enforcer as a result of the plot unfurled in the late 19th century by Britain’s Cecil Rhodes and Nathaniel Rothschild to create a “secret society…to recover the United States for the British Empire.” It was on this basis that Britain suckered the US into fighting World War I and later World War II on their behalf.

The secret society was called the “Round Table.” To implement their program, the British created the Royal Institute for International Affairs—Chatham House—to further their imperial ambitions. Soon afterwards, their American allies founded the also still-existing Council on Foreign Relations for the same purpose. Finally, the elite of Britain and America merged into the “Pilgrim Society” as a “front” for their program of world conquest, a front that gradually morphed into the US National Security State that continues to create havoc throughout much of the world today.

Following are three pertinent articles that flesh out some of the details of the elitists’ program:

Gabriel’s Diary: Lillian Scott Troy: She tried to save America from British control

Gabriel’s Diary: Sentinels of Truth History” The Parallel Missions of Lillian Scott Troy and Tyla Gabriel in Exposing Threats to American Sovereignty

Lies are Unbekoming Covert Regime Change: America's Secret Cold War (2021)

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. He has recently been named a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

