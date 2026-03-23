Can a Nation Based on Death Survive?
“Trump CONTROLLED By Israel’s Epstein Button” - Israeli Military Analyst
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“Trump CONTROLLED By Israel’s Epstein Button” - Israeli Military Analyst
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Clear case of blackmail. The Epstein Button. He had to be killed to prevent discovery in court.
The Roman Empire, the Mongol Empire, and the Empire of Alexander the “great” and numerous others were based on power and fear founded on horrific tortures. Most of this horrible history is downplayed in present history books. Stress theory explains why this works. The fight or flight mechanism is extremely powerful and sensitive. It generates fear that is very difficult to resist for most people. Unfortunately it would appear that the present warfare in Ukraine and especially in Iran in causing a return to the savagery that dominated “ancient” history.