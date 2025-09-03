Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Meeks's avatar
Jim Meeks
5h

"In America, the clash between American vs British Systems defined all major conflicts from 1836 when Andrew Jackson killed the 2nd National Bank (along with thousands of Cherokees) and brought the nation under the heel of British Free Trade, speculation, and cotton plantation economics. Following the IMF’s protocols that would be imposed onto victim nations 150 years later, Jackson cancelled all internal improvements in order to “pay the debt” and deregulated the banking system which resulted in the growth of over 7000 separate currencies issued by an array of state banks rendering the economy chaotic, bankrupt and prone to mass counterfeiting. Seeding these differences clearly laid out side by side it is insane to think anyone would have followed the British system but many did." The Clash of the Two Americas volume 1: The Unfinished Symphony by Matthew Ehret & Cynthia Chung

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture