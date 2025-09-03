“If the time shall ever come when a political party shall rise up and be successful in our country, whose principles shall be found in a bank charter, or in the charter of any other corporate money power, then may we class our government with the most dangerous aristocracies upon the earth.”—U.S. Senator Silas Wright (NY), writing in the St. Lawrence Republican, June 1837.

Introduction—War and the Monetary Aristocracy

Today I am calling for an American Monetary Revolution.

I am also speaking on the broad topic of “Monetary Reform and America’s Future.” In doing so, I can properly be asked whether America does in fact have a “future.” How ironic when all of our Founding Fathers and early statesmen saw the creation of our nation as favored by what they called Providence.

That early promise has nearly been squandered because our country today is part of a globalist financial empire embroiled in “forever wars” around the world and is viewed by much of humanity as oppressive, brutal, greedy, sadistic, and evil. Sadly, we can easily see how we have earned this reputation, especially through our actions over the last 80 years.

In my book Our Country, Then and Now, published two years ago, I try to explain how we got this way. It dates in its current phase to the start of World War II, when the US fell under the control of the monetary elite whose primary organ, the Council on Foreign Relations, decreed that the goal of the US government would henceforth be to exert complete military dominance over the entire globe.

From the start of the Cold War, through the creation of the CIA, through the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, through the Vietnam War, through the expansion of NATO after the fall of the Soviet Union, through 9/11 and the War on Terror, until today, that objective has not changed one iota.

During the 2000s, we have seen the declaration of a policy goal of worldwide “Full Spectrum Dominance,” followed by the ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and support of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, with a brewing regional war in the Middle East featuring the standoff against Iran, and planning for a major conflict with China.

War and more war, war without end, seemingly forever. The current administration even seeks insanely to change the name of the Department of the Defense to the Department of War.

I see this sad history as making the US a failed state, a state whose actions give the lie to our founding as a beacon of human liberty, where a new page of history was turned that promised a future based on “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” This proud slogan has been turned into the present reality of “death, repression, and misery” for huge numbers of our own population and millions around the world. Add to this the ongoing COVID genocide run by the Deep State against all humanity and you get the dismal picture.

Now here’s my point: The underlying cause of our national tragedy is the takeover of governance by a monetary aristocracy that has joined forces with big globalist finance to the detriment of all truly humane and democratic values. Please remember those words: “Monetary Aristocracy” also aptly called the “Money Masters.”

A Brief History of US Monetary Evolution and Its Consequences

Prior to our War of Independence, the American colonies had brought into existence one of the most prosperous regions on earth by hard work, abundant resources, and creation of indigenous currencies, both metallic and paper, with the Massachusetts Bay Colony and the colony of Pennsylvania in the forefront. The leading theoretician behind this program was Benjamin Franklin, the most profound example of the early nation’s character. Franklin wrote a famous tract on the necessity of paper currency and stated later that it was the outlawing of colonial currencies by the British Parliament that was the immediate cause of the American Revolution.

The US Constitution, ratified in 1787, gave Congress the right to “coin money and regulate the value thereof” and thus to control the quantity and quality of circulating American currency. But almost immediately, a faction within the newly-elected federal government led by Alexander Hamilton imposed on the nation a system in imitation of the Bank of England, activated through the First Bank of the United States. Under this system, government debt issued by a private banking conglomerate would create the national currency. The purpose was to generate enough money to establish a standing army, make war, and create a New World empire. Again, in imitation of the Bank of England.

The First and Second Banks persisted into the 1830s, when President Andrew Jackson succeeded in abolishing the privately-owned central banking system as unconstitutional, separated federal government finance from the banking system altogether, and implemented an expanded program of government-issued coinage, or “specie,” as the basis for trade. It was called the Bank War. Jackson’s goal: to eliminate the power of what he designated as the monetary aristocracy in overriding the peoples’ democracy. Instrumental in wielding this power was the bank’s practice of lending money to members of Congress and newspapers that wrote in favor of it. In other words, the bank ruled through political corruption, just as the financial powers-that-be do today, with billionaires controlling our elections.

President Abraham Lincoln followed a similar principle to President Jackson during the Civil War by direct issuance of Greenbacks in payment of government obligations, including soldiers’ salaries. It was the Greenbacks, combined with government-minted gold and silver coinage, that fueled commerce at the level of ordinary citizens into the 20th century. It was not until 1913, with passage of the Federal Reserve Act, that the monetary aristocracy completed its takeover of our country. It is a little-known fact that the Federal Reserve Act was actually written by the Rothschilds of London.

Since then, it has been war, starting with World War I, then World War II, then the regime of endless war continuing until today, that became the basis for Anglo-American governance, leading to so many tragedies and travesties around the world.

The Crux of the Problem: The Production-Income Gap

But there have been other forces at work. From the late 18th century onwards, the world began to be transformed by science and technology. This started with the discovery and harnessing of electricity, followed by the running of machinery with steam power and later fossil fuels, leading to the cybernetic revolution and the automation of work processes, all of which have changed the world permanently.

By the early 19th century, Capital; i.e., the accumulation of monetary resources for investment into productivity improvements, began to assert itself as superior to human labor in the creation of goods and services. So competition began between capital and labor for control of industry. Capital argued that as owners of the newly-founded factories, they alone had the right to determine how profits should be accumulated and spent. Labor argued that as they were the ones actually doing the work, they should have at least a fair share. In its extreme political form, this led to advocacy of socialism as the only truly rational solution, where the needs of the community at large had priority with public ownership of the means of production a solution.

But there was an underlying issue that few recognized. This was the fact, noticed by perceptive witnesses in America by the 1830s, that in any industrial process, there is a persistent “gap” between a nation’s productive capacity, later designated as GDP, and the national income paid out in wages, salaries, and dividends. The existence of such a gap is inevitable due to the need to recycle a portion of earnings from production into development of new processes, added to the inevitable tendency on the part of individuals to pull at least some cash out of circulation as savings for a rainy day or to hoard profits by channeling into non-productive uses like mansions or extravagant lifestyles.

The question then became, how could this production-income gap be filled, because if it were not filled, workers would be laid off, their families would starve, no one could afford to buy the production any longer, and the entire society would grind to a halt. This was the 19th century origin of the business cycle, along with the labor “unrest” that threatened to pull industrial society apart.

So quite unconsciously, the growing industrial machine groped for answers as did the political class. The answers they chose have persisted to this day while failing utterly to solve the problem. These answers were as follows:

1. Allow the GDP-Income “gap” to be filled by lending from banks which create money “out of thin air” via the fractional reserve method (i.e. minimal bank reserves to hedge against default). This lending at compounded rates of interest are the usury that is the mechanism which has created the monetary elite as a gigantic overhead of industrial production. It has been estimated that interest on lending throughout the economy accumulates to up to 50 percent of all prices. Debt is a universal plague. Plus the so-called “Keynesian Revolution” uses the privately-owned central banking system to implement government borrowing to where the federal government debt is now over $37 trillion and growing daily.

2. Engage in constant competition, including imperialism, neocolonialism, wars of conquest, trade wars, etc., in order to gain a competitive advantage over other nations, leading to a positive trade balance or, alternatively, use of our own domestic currency as a reserve coveted by other, less powerful nations.

3. Tolerate or even engender inflation as a constant method of devaluing one’s domestic currency as a method, along with bankruptcy, of allowing debtors to more easily pay down their loans.

4. Keep a large portion of one’s domestic population in poverty, while weakening them through addiction, distraction, or fear in order to prevent revolution or mass suicide, thereby reducing the population past the point where the workforce can still perform and purchase the goods and services being produced.

5. Engage in out-of-control monopoly corporatism where every law is broken, every environmental sensitivity violated, every worker exploited, every human value crushed in order for stockholders, hedge funds, etc., to make a buck as fast as technology and unrestrained human greed will allow.

6. Increase the velocity of money so that whatever cash or credit is available can support more economic activity through rapid turnover of cash and credit. This leads to such phenomena as concentration of the population in ever-larger cities, a frenetic consumer economy where buying huge quantities of useless products is seen as a desirable way-of-life, etc.

7. A combination of 1-6 above.

Alternatively, the government could issue the money to fill the gap, which is what the Jackson and Lincoln administrations proceeded to do, as cited above. Unfortunately, the political power of the monetary aristocracy was such that these measures are opposed and eventually squashed altogether.

An effective method of repression is to associate such measures with blacklisted philosophies like those of Marxism or various liberal reforms. Throughout American history, every attempt to reform the system has been greeted with cries of “socialism” or “communism,” with the reformers ignored, suppressed, or assassinated.

It is these factors that have so demoralized the population as to make life in contemporary America a living hell for so many, especially at the lower income levels, not to mention the terrible political manifestations where two competing political mega-parties are fighting each other for the crumbs that fall from the Money Masters’ table.

Proposed Monetary Solutions

What then is to be done?

1. By now the answer should be obvious, which is to return to the methods of Presidents Jackson and Lincoln or of modern-day monetary reformers like British engineer C.H. Douglas, writing in the 1920s, the Chicago School, writing during the Great Depression, or the late Stephen Zarlenga of the American Monetary Institute, author with myself of the American Monetary Act, or Congressman Dennis Kucinich, author of the NEED Act, introduced in Congress in 2011.

2. The main feature of the NEED Act would be direct government funding of the federal budget, of national infrastructure needs, and of paying down the national debt. Stipends would go to state and local governments. The overall money supply would be regulated through fiscal and tax policy.

3. The NEED Act would abolish the Federal Reserve System and lodge responsibility for distribution and control of the nation’s currency with a Monetary Authority within the US Department of the Treasury.

4. Of course the banking system would be retained, but not to create currency through lending. Rather the banks would deal in commercial paper to carry out the required financial relations among business entities. The NEED Act would not pose any interference with private ownership of productive enterprise or private property. Many taxes could be reduced or eliminated, including property taxes at the state and local level.

5. A publicly-owned banking system could also be erected based on the concept of “credit as a public utility.” Such a system could offer mortgages at 1-1.5 percent interest, as is done through public banking in Germany.

6. Finally, a financial dividend (similar to a basic income guarantee) would be issued periodically, probably once annually as with the Alaska Permanent Fund, in order to reward the population for membership in a robust economy and to fill the GDP-National Income gap. Current estimates are $10,000 per year per capita. Government action could also be taken to subsidize purchase of big-ticket consumer items such as home or vehicle purchase.

I realize that the considerations I have outlined here take time for individuals to digest. Fortunately, Kucinich’s NEED Act is part of the platform of the Green Party, such that there are experts within the party who can explain all this to voters and policy makers. It is fortunate that with the NEED Act we have a ready-made document that constitutes the most important piece of monetary reform legislation ever presented as congressional legislation. If you wish to read more of my own views, please see my 2009 book, We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform or my aforementioned Our Country, Then and Now. You will also find articles on these themes on my Three Sages Substack.

It is my own considered opinion that nothing is more important today than real monetary reform in paving the way for a humane and sustainable future for our nation. But individuals must take the time to become expert on these matters as many did in past decades. Our official media, owned entirely by the Money Masters and guarded by the Deep State, do everything possible to block the way to understanding, so we must work hard to overcome the inertia.

One thing is certain: The US has been sold down the river in turning control of our government and our institutions over to the monetary aristocracy. For the people to regain the control that is our birthright demands a revolution. If necessary, we have every right to convene a Constitutional Convention to express our will.

Conclusion—The Time for Action is Now

I now call upon the Green Party as the only national political party able to carry this message forward by making the monetary revolution the centerpiece of its campaigns during the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election. I plan myself to seek the Maryland Green Party nomination for governor for this purpose, and I invite others nationally to join this campaign for change that would return our nation to its roots.

