Introduction: Frank Wright is one of the most notable journalists reporting on world affairs from Great Britain. See his Substack here. Frank’s article on Lifesite News: “Inside Zelensky’s plan for Ukraine to become ‘Big Israel’” raises a theme I have been discussing since the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Ukraine’s President Zelensky, who has been ruling illegally since he cancelled presidential elections, is the titular head of what can be characterized as a Zionist power cult. This cult arguably has continued the war with Russia for the purpose of removing from Ukraine millions of its Christian inhabitants either by driving them to leave the country or killing them off by the hundreds of thousands in war. Nor is it an accident that the biggest proponents of this war in the U.S. are Zionist neocons like Victoria Nuland and Robert Kagan, whose ancestors immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine in the past. I have also offered for consideration that Ukraine has been seen by this cult as a destination for Israeli Jews who are leaving Israel to escape the regime of endless war engulfing what is increasingly a failed state. I might also note that a number of Islamic leaders also see the Ukraine conflict as having the purpose of harboring escapees from Israel.

