By Howard Switzer of the Alliance for Just Money

February 25, 2025

Special to the Three Sages

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization consisting of ten countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (thus the name), as well as Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Now, 13 more countries are joining BRICS, among them being Cuba, along with an alliance of emerging economies including Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

BRICS emerged as a reaction to the brutality of the world’s dominant financial system and became more relevant when the world witnessed Russia’s and other nation’s accounts being frozen after 2022. This was when Russia began its Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

BRICS represents an act of sovereignty and resistance in the face of the external pressures of the dollar regime whose focus is on war and subjugation for profit. BRICS countries want trade and sustainable development and want to use their own national currencies for trade, exercising their sovereign right.

Western critics see BRICS as simply another power bloc attempting to carve out a larger and more profitable space for itself in a world divided up by imperial powers. That seems to me to be a CIA style projection, (attributing one's own feelings, thoughts, or behaviors to others), an interpretation in defense of the dollar dominance by claiming other countries have the same imperialist intentions that the Anglo-American Empire does. This is despite all the evidence otherwise. I think we all should advocate reforming the debt-based monetary system to a sovereign money system and join the world in creating a prosperous economy for all, honoring the sovereignty of other nations.

The US has been a major market but is being destroyed by the corporate driven policies of greed. I think Trump’s 100% tariff would give the BRICS countries an impetus to move forward faster rather than to capitulate.

