Richard C. Cook comments: Quite a few years ago at a conference of the American Monetary Institute in Chicago, a group of us went over to Buddy Guy’s blues club for an evening of great music. Here’s Buddy Guy playing one of his signature songs. Our group included Dennis Kucinich and his wife Elizabeth, and Steve Zarlenga, head of AMI and a great monetary reformer pioneer, plus other friends. Good times! “Blues Chase the Blues Away!”

Buddy Guy - Blues Chase The Blues Away