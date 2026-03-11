Three Sages

Three Sages

Karl North
9h

"Brian Berletic exposes Trump as just another puppet doing the will of powerful entrenched financial interests."

Agreed, but my sources conclude that it is more complicated than what Berlectic is seeing. The "powerful entrenched interests" are an oligarchy of Global financial Capital (GFC) that is not monolithic. They see a faction fight occurring where the Military Industrial Capital faction, bolstered by Zionist power and traditional hegemonists in the US, has split from the larger GFC whole and opted for the war. This disrupts the plan of the GFC as a whole, which was working slowly toward a relatively peaceful reorganization of the Mideast that would replace the US declining hegemon with the Mideast as its new financial center.

The GFC regards this highest oil producing region as a nascent center of profit maximization as the US hegemon and its European vassals go into decline. It is therefore facilitating a transition that unites Western capital, Gulf coast cheap energy and capital and rising BRICS industrial and technological clout, all convergent in the Mideast. The region is part of the global south is that has matured to become the new locus of investment for development. And the necessary economic transition there is happening only because Gulf oil regimes, led by Saudi Arabia, have matured enough to be more than gas station Emirates in the desert. Global financial capital had hoped to orchestrate the reorganization of the region with the least violent “creative destruction”, a conception of capitalism usually identified with the political economist Joseph Shumpeter.

I refer reader to the copious in depth analysis of Jiang Xueqin, Simon Dixon, and Shahid Bolsen, all of whose work starts with the premise of a hierarchy of global power with the GFC at its apex. Remarkablly, they all, working independently, have arrived a the same conclusion - that the Mideast will be the new financial center of the GFC.

Ronin
9h

I tell you, investigating the Rothschilds mentioned in the Epstein files could be an impetus to shut down the Federal Reserve / Central Banking that’s used to fund all these wars

