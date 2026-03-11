Richard C. Cook comments: Here at Three Sages, we have been taking a hiatus in order to wait and see how the latest Mideast War—the attack on Iran by the US and Israel—was going to shake out. We have seen so many commentaries on how the US has already “lost” the war, how the US was driven to war by Israel’s “control” of the US government, the pounding Israel is taking from Iranian missiles, etc.

Are all these commentaries only diversions?

It seems to us that the most accurate views on the war are those being presented by former US Marine Corps officer Brian Berletic writing from Bangkok under the heading The New Atlas.

Brian explains that this war is just the latest episode of centuries of US aggression against the indigenous peoples of the globe, starting with its own native populations, and that Israel, far being the instigator, is just the Americans’ junior partner in the game of controlling Mideast resources.

Brian explains further that the attack on Iran has as its objective the continuing encirclement of Russia and China in order to preserve and extend American global hegemony. The ultimate goal of the aggression is to smash multipolarity and the rise of the Global South through BRICS, etc.

In fact, with Iran’s closing of the Strait of Hormuz, we now appear to be heading for a global depression. Far from seeing this development with dismay, the US seems to be welcoming it. Indeed, billions may end up starving to death, but the US has been preparing itself to ride out the storm in order to pick up the pieces later. On this, see Larry Johnson’s article this morning: Choke Point: The Global Economic Consequences of The Persian Gulf Shutdown

So this is what has become of what some people have called the “New Golden Age” that President Donald Trump was supposedly bringing to America and the world. Brian Berletic exposes Trump as just another puppet doing the will of powerful entrenched financial interests. Regarding Israel, these powerful interests have been running things long before Israel was even created.

We advise our readers to listen to Brian Berletic carefully and subscribe to his channel.

Brian Berletic: Dangerous Disinfo Shifts US Blame: Claims Israel "Caused" US War Rather Than an Extension of It.

I’ll add to Brian’s Analysis that back in the 1790s, Alexander Hamilton created the First Bank of the United States with the specific purpose of creating a US empire through cloning the Bank of England’s power to create unlimited money “out of thin air.” Thus when Great Britain collapsed in the 20th century, the US with its Federal Reserve system was ready to step in and assume “the white man’s burden.”

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the “greatest tragedy of the Space Age” in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.

Richard also worked for several years as a seasonal host for the Maryland Park Service. He and his wife Karen reside in Washington County, Maryland, near South Mountain and the Appalachian Trail, where they attend St. James Catholic Church and tend their organic vegetable and pollinator gardens. See Richard’s acclaimed new book, Our Country, Then and Now (Clarity Press, 2023). Richard has Native American and European ancestry. Today he is Editor of the Three Sages Substack.