Richard C. Cook comments: More than any other commentator, Brian Berletic paints the “big picture”; namely, the overriding goal of the US for total world domination. I describe this motivation in my own book, Our Country, Then and Now. In particular, I describe the point in time prior to World War II when the FDR administration, under the control of the Council on Foreign Relations, made its war aim complete global military control. Nothing has changed in the last 85 years. The Trump administration is in full compliance with this objective despite the great MAGA illusion.

Day 13: Iranian Missiles Still Flying + Energy Exports Stopping as Global Crisis Looms