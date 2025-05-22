RCC: This is a real breakthrough:

“Scott Schara’s 19-year -old, Grace, was medically murdered on October 13, 2021, at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin.”

Iatrogenic injuries and deaths have reached catastrophic proportions within the US, made even worse by the deadly government protocols inflicted on victims presenting with COVID symptoms. Finally a court case has been able to reach a jury trial. Karen Kingston reports on it here:

The Schara’s legal team has broken-through ‘iron-clad’ lawfare tactics from the defendant’s (including the PREP Act ‘immunity’) and Grace's medical assailants will now face a jury of their peers.