The publishing company Books to Light — USA and the Three Sages Substack are working together to announce a new YouTube channel dedicated to the teachings of the German Luminary Bô Yin Râ.

The new channel may be accessed here: Books to Light

Bô Yin Râ was the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken (1876-1943), born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, educated as a landscape painter, by spiritual pedigree a Luminary of Primordial Light, and, through his writings, the creator of perhaps the most important compendium of original spiritual writings in modern Western history. His master work is the 32-volume Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”).

For almost a year, Three Sages has been publishing selections of Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual writings, along with background and commentary. See selections of recent articles HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE or consult the Three Sages archive HERE.

Hortus Conclusus contains three volumes that consist entirely of poetry by Bô Yin Râ written in free verse. These volumes are: “Above the Everyday,” “Eternal Reality,” and “Life in the Light.” Consisting of over 90 poems, the three volumes will be presented in installments of three to four poems over a period of about two years. They are being read by Three Sages editor Richard C. Cook with scrolling text over a background of Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual paintings.

These and other books from the Bô Yin Râ collection are available in English and German from the Books to Light website HERE. Included is the ONLY complete 32-volume hard-copy compendium available in English as edited and published by Luminium Books in the Netherlands and now available worldwide. Order the single-volume compendium HERE.

Especially this year during the 150th anniversary of Bô Yin Râ’s birth, we at Books to Light and Three Sages are grateful for the support we have received thus far in our efforts to bring awareness of the priceless teachings of Bô Yin Râ to our English-speaking readers, and we look forward to serving you in 2026 and beyond.