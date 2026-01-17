Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
4h

Vermont Independent website is no more. It disappeared mysteriously, just like that. However, the link to my novel, RACK, does, indeed, function. JH

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture