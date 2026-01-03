Three Sages

The “founding fathers” of America understood all this. The original version of the Declaration of Independence spoke of “Life, Liberty, and Property” because they understood that the inalienable right to own property was fundamental to human liberty and progress. Unfortunately, the spiritual foundation of America was poisoned by slavery in the Southern states, even including Virginia, where Washington, Jefferson, Lee, and Madison served together in the “Lower House” of the House of Burgesses and where Patrick Henry made his famous speeches in favor of individual liberty. The representatives of the slave-holding South refused to sign any document recognizing individual human rights to own property because this is incompatible with slavery. So, America was poisoned from the start by flawed philosophy. Jefferson and Franklin were obliged to alter the original version of the Declaration of Independence to read “Life, Liberty, and the “Pursuit of Happiness” which emasculated the concept.

