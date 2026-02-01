One of the most universally recognized formulations in modern human history is the phrase “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” stated as a principle by the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Indeed, we all have at least a vague awareness that these three elements are good, if not essential, for fulfillment of our life on this planet. Also, most of us, especially those in authority, adhere to our own perceived privilege, under a variety of circumstances, to deny these elements to one or more of our fellow human beings. Of course such denial also has limits, as expressed, for instance, in the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Which brings us to the question: What, really, is freedom?

While we wrestle with that question, we may recall the saying of Jesus, “The truth shall make you free.” (John 8:23)

What then, is truth? And how does that truth function in life to work its wonders and produce the stated freedom?

Bô Yin Râ

As readers of Three Sages are aware, for the past year we have been publishing selections of Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual writings, along with background and commentary. See additional selections of recent articles HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.

Bô Yin Râ was the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken (1876-1943), born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, educated as a landscape painter, by spiritual pedigree a Luminary of Primordial Light, and, through his writings, the creator of perhaps the most important compendium of original spiritual writings in modern Western history. His master work is the 32-volume Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”), which he completed in 1936, having relocated from Germany to Lugano, Switzerland in the early 1920s.

“The Specter of Freedom”

While most of the material carried by Three Sages by and about Bô Yin Râ has pertained to the spiritual destiny of the human individual, his book “The Specter of Freedom” focuses on the life of society as a whole. It’s a relatively long work, one that is being carried here in twelve installments. Within this book, Bô Yin Râ, explains two different perspectives on “freedom.” One path is that of freedom as a “specter”—a “ghost” or “illusion” that people follow, believing it will lead them to happiness while instead it deceives them into falling into a pit of despair and, ultimately, destruction. The other path is real freedom that comes only when the price for it has been paid.

But what is that price? What are the practices and conditions that must be followed to create something truly worth having? One of the conditions clearly is to study the teachings of spiritual masters who know what they are talking about. In our experience, Bô Yin Râ stands in the forefront of those individuals. Another is certainly Jesus, whose advice includes, for instance, the time-honored practices spelled out in the Beatitudes, advice that is as relevant today as when they were uttered: “Blessed are the peacemakers,” etc.

The group of people involved in presenting material by Bô Yin Râ here on Three Sages have provided these definitions of “The Specter of Freedom”:

The idea that we should be “allowed” to do just about anything we desire (as long as we don’t get caught?). That enticing notion we conjure up thinking how being free from various earthly restrictions will allow us to fulfill our dreams but which ultimately disappoints because we did not take into account spiritual law and our spiritual inheritance. In Polish, “Specter of Freedom” is “Upior Wolnosci,” which is a great translation as it would mean a “negative, lingering ghostly presence/entity.” What can “freedom” possibly mean for a person who has not achieved complete control of thoughts, speech, and actions?

Readings from “Above the Everyday” by Bô Yin Râ

Books to Light website for ordering books by Bô Yin Râ

The Specter of Freedom—Part 12 of 12: “Consciousness of Reality”

Contents:

Mirage Necessity Communality Authority The Urge to Associate The Failed Economy Competition The Craze for Catchwords Self-Realization Religion Science Consciousness of Reality

Part 12: Consciousness of Reality

Every human being on Earth in control of their capacity for thinking and their senses believes in their own way that they are conscious of themselves, since they know about their body and the reactions from the external world surrounding them which they can perceive through the organs of their body.

Furthermore, everyone knows the name others once gave them and to a certain extent the branches of the family to which they owe their physical existence as a fruit of union, even though they might curse those who gave it to them…

They know their position in the world; – they know what they have been able to acquire through their actions, and which desires seem denied to them.

Most surely they will know about their titles and privileges if they have had any of these bestowed upon them either at birth or in the course of their time on Earth…

Yet all these things do not give them any knowledge about their reality; for everything they know about themselves is only what they have taken on temporarily, and will with indubitable certainty be taken away from them one day. – –

But there is something that no one needs to take on or give up, since one eternally was it, is it, and will be it, even if one forfeits the power of feeling eternally identical with that determined something…

There is something in us which is not of this Earth, even though it can only be comprehended in our earthly lives in a form determined by the Earth. – –

We need to get to the root of this something!

Above all else one must perceive this something in oneself!

Those who have not explored this something within themselves are like beggars wandering through dark alleyways between locked houses, desperately peering into brightly lit windows which tell them that others have begun their celebration, – whereas they themselves are still far from being ‘invited’ to their celebrations…

There are so many who wander like these beggars in the ‘dark alleyways’, seeking intoxication in every ‘basement bar’ which sells soul-numbing poison to forget their misery, whilst others are hardly concerned with their shame anymore and brusquely try to flaunt it. –

Egoism is, quite rightly, regarded as contemptible when it emphasizes the self without regard to anything else, yet one is tempted to look for it when one sees how so many thousands ‘forget’ themselves, and certainly not for the sake of others…

Trapped in a mass whose individual members, except for a few that can be easily counted, have long ago ‘forgotten’ themselves, and instead think they have given a name to themselves when uttering their external ‘name’, those pulled along with the mass only seldom realize that they are unaware of themselves, and only know the colored scraps they are temporarily given that ‘define’ them. –

There is truly far too much frugality in that self-sacrifice, just for the sake of those others who, likewise, know nothing of themselves!

In this context egoism could be called a ‘virtue’, if the individual, through concern about oneself, became the cause for others to be encouraged to search for themselves…

It is still almost incredible to those who remain sober that millions in this earthly life become intoxicated by this masquerade they have dreamt up for themselves, because they no longer know who they are!

Where reality must yield to mere appearance, deception surely triumphs, – and everyone who no longer knows who they have been since Eternity, deceives themselves!

The highest honor external communal life has to bestow can always only be worn like a garment or an ornament.

Those who try to put ‘value’ on their honor, ‘value’ the appearance; yet what they are will not be changed by such value. –

If one feels more noble in the garments one has been granted than in the nakedness of one’s human-animal form, one is living in a dream world as the poor victim of one’s own hypnotic vanity, and remains light years from even ‘suspecting’ who one is! –

The faint suspicion that everything now depriving one of one’s freedom is not suited to one and not determined in one’s true being comes to earthly humans from a long-forgotten awareness of themselves.

And so an unconscious striving towards oneself is transformed into the fully conscious urge to be free.

Yet through this urge the specter of freedom is, as everywhere in human life, immediately summoned forth to cloud the clarity of wakeful thinking with the deceptions of slippery promises which can never be fulfilled.

Thus one also seeks a ‘freedom’ here which is not rooted in necessity, – and one sees ‘reality’ as the phantom of some crazed theory which tempts one day by day ever further from reality.

If ultimately a horror-filled realization does not cause one to turn around, the end of such a poor desert nomad will be a miserable withering away of one’s soul, or its suffocation in the storm-lashed clouds of burning sands of resurrected primeval madness…

It is necessary to prevent such an end through the recognition gained from rational thought that freedom rooted in reality can only be attained in awakened sobriety which sees through every unfounded promise, however colorfully presented, as empty deception.

How can a person’s freedom be discovered if one binds oneself in chains in order to overcome one’s instinctive resistance as soon as a specter nurtured by delusion tries to charm one’s aroused self-conceit!?

How can freedom be attained by a person who oneself industriously forges the chains one would like to escape!? –

All striving for suspected freedom is only about wanting to find oneself again! –

One does not dare admit to oneself that one is ‘lost’; thus one hides one’s misery behind a bitter lamentation for freedom which could only have been lost because, in the wave of masks and the most outward striving for recognition, one has also lost oneself…

Although one still recognizes one’s mask, one is nonetheless unable to become conscious in that reality for which the mask acts as an earthly disguise! –

And it has been a long time since one became so ‘accustomed’ to one’s mask that one feels identical with it.

One does not know any longer, and does not want to know, that one ‘is’ after all something other than one’s mask. – –

At times, of course, doubts arise, – but if one finds oneself in the very midst of the very familiar masquerade, every question takes rapid flight and every doubt is quickly scattered!

Accustomed from youth to moving around in a mask, one is afraid to take it off.

Hitherto one has seen oneself in every mirror in the way one wanted to see oneself, and now suspects, if one took off the all too familiar mask, that one no longer knows oneself.

It is, however, incredibly difficult to rediscover oneself under one’s mask!

From all sides seekers who would ascertain their primal nature are bombarded with the most whimsical teachings, – mostly from unqualified teachers, – and all of them claim that they merit recognition as incontrovertible and certain ‘truth’.

In all these teachings, whether they seek to give new life to the wisdom of ancient times or are the outpourings of modern brains, – one can certainly find elements of truth.

So many words of wisdom are recorded in them, – in a new form, or taken from the treasury of ancient peoples, – which will certainly deserve consideration by all honest seekers.

Nonetheless, how little has all this to do with the reality, in which the strongest, most deeply extended roots of earthly humans are founded!? –

We must try to become aware of this reality within ourselves if, after millennia of continual predatory struggles for food, we want to find expression for forms of life which will raise us at the very least to a level that our fellow animals on Earth – had they the human capacity for discernment, – would not have to be forever ashamed of. – –

We need neither religious belief nor philosophical systems to attain this awareness of reality!

No religious belief so far has been able to prevent people from striking each other down or more cruelly tearing each other to pieces, before their final release through death, than any tiger ever tore apart its prey in frenzied hunger! –

No result of thinking derived from the lofty cerebral activities of the great philosophers was ever capable of restraining whole nations from reciprocal slaughter once the trinity of hatred, envy and lust for power had overexcited animal instincts and thoughts became intertwined with the urge to annihilate! –

We must dig more deeply if we want to find the fertile soil within us where all of us are entwined!

We must in the end think more deeply if we want to reach the state of consciousness in the roots of our being, which first teaches us how we are only cutting off our own lifelines if we strangle, in our drive to climb higher, the flow of life in others…

Full of reverence, we must reach the very ground of reality within us in order to feel the ‘reason’ for a transformation of the will which remains imperative for all mankind on earth, if it is to avoid a rapid regression into a ruined breed of the animalistic drive of this Earth. – –

The blood-spattered path, covered in the slime of decay, leading to this regression into an animal nature, where jungle apes would once have considered themselves as exalted ‘gods’, has unfortunately already been trodden for so long by hosts of self-deluded earthly people, that it is now time to shout out a warning of the danger which cannot be stopped by ridicule coming from the mouths of madness! – –

If you who read these words would come to consciousness of reality, you must abandon any kind of supposition that the goal shown to your will’s striving can be reached by some peculiar cerebral contortions, or by rational acrobatics during which the supposed ‘master’ of thought more often than not becomes the ‘mastered’: – obsessed by the wishful thinking that one might gain secret power!

You have absolutely no need to acquire knowledge in the way science requires!

You who undertake a search for the consciousness of your reality within yourself can only attain the goal you seek if from the start you follow the path reality has laid out for you in your earthly existence.

It is not now appropriate to ask the question, with allusion to what Pilate asked, “What is reality?” –

We will leave that simply to the ‘know-it-alls’ who end up as fools!

Here you are to regard firstly as ‘reality’ what a child also feels as its reality!

Go ahead and name this ‘reality’ with words your schooling has given you for the sake of differentiation between the necessary ‘concepts’ in your thinking!

Even when you are the practiced master in thinking about such differentiation, you will truly not need to sacrifice your intellectual knowledge, for even the manifestation of reality apprehended by earthly senses can be accepted as ‘real’ for the sake of the goal sought here…

Even if you no longer want to call ‘real’ what your physical senses allow you to perceive, still this bodily-sensory perception remains the starting point for the concept of reality, however highly you may wish to elevate it in your thinking. –

Likewise you must make what is ‘real’ to the earthly senses the starting point of your path!

The very closest earthly ‘reality’ is your own earthly body, and only by proceeding from your body will you make progress on a secure and straight path if you also ultimately seek to attain absolute reality. – –

It is rather a long path you must walk, cautiously and with measured steps!

Yet the goal you are approaching in this way will give you the strength to persevere on your path. –

Begin with the certainty every human endeavor requires if you are to bring it successfully to its conclusion!

Here too the proverbial wisdom applies that there is nothing more difficult than starting.

You are free to choose for yourself the nature of your beginning.

Nothing is demanded of you other than seeking to absorb into your self-consciousness your entire body, from head to toe!

You may well think this happened a long time ago, and it requires no more effort; – but you can take it from me that you are surely wrong!

If you have not yet started on the path that is to be walked here, then you do not yet know what it demands of you.

It is one thing whether you are conscious in your brain of your body’s cells, and quite another whether your entire earthly body is permeated by your self-consciousness!

What necessity requires here demands much effort, utter steadfastness and indefatigable patience!

Then you will reach your goal in all certainty, and once you finally arrive, all your effort will seem to be a small price for the inalienable gain you have achieved!

You have attained the supreme form of freedom in the assured consciousness of your eternally begotten reality, and with a shudder you will now think back to the days when you too were in the throng of the beguiled, to whom a specter from the crypts of errant desire represented the freedom they ardently longed for…

This ends Part 12 of 12 — “The Consciousness of Reality”

Comments

Part 12 — Bô Yin Râ was unique in many respects; but the apparent simplicity and unembellished clarity of his writing makes it easy for the reader to deceive himself into thinking there is little here that is truly life-changing. So now, in Part 12, “The Consciousness of Reality,” after an immense journey through every aspect of human existence, we are presented with a prescription that may be surprising, if not breathtaking. Bô Yin Râ now invites the reader to abandon all those aspects of “The Specter of Freedom” that have kept him sound asleep as to his true spiritual identity and to look for real spiritual freedom deep within his own consciousness. This is a search that can take place here and now, in any walk of life.

Part 1 of 12: “Mirage”

Part 2 of 12: “Necessity”

Part 3 of 12: “Communality”

Part 4 of 12: “Authority”

Part 5 of 12: “The Urge to Associate”

Part 6 of 12: “The Failed Economy”

Part 7 of 12: “Competition”

Part 8 of 12: “The Craze for Catchwords”

Part 9 of 12: “Self-Realization”

Part 10 of 12: “Religion”

Part 11 of 12: "Science"

Copyright Information

“The Specter of Freedom” is Book 13 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution. Edited for Three Sages.