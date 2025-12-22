Introduction

One of the most universally recognized formulations in modern human history is the phrase “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” stated as a principle by the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Indeed, we all have at least a vague awareness that these three elements are good, if not essential, for fulfillment of our life on this planet. Also, most of us, especially those in authority, adhere to our own perceived privilege, under a variety of circumstances, to deny these elements to one or more of our fellow human beings. Of course such denial also has limits, as expressed, for instance, in the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Which brings us to the question: What really is freedom?

While we wrestle with that question, we may recall the saying of Jesus, “The truth shall make you free.” (John 8:23)

What then, is truth? And how does that truth function in life to work its wonders and produce the stated freedom?

Bô Yin Râ

Bô Yin Râ was the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken (1876-1943), born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, educated as a landscape painter, by spiritual pedigree a “Luminary of Primordial Light,” and, through his writings, the creator of perhaps the most important compendium of original spiritual writings in modern Western history. His master work is the 32-volume Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”).

“The Specter of Freedom”

While most of the material carried by Three Sages by and about Bô Yin Râ has pertained to the spiritual pursuits of the human individual, his book “The Specter of Freedom” focuses on the life of society as a whole. It’s a relatively long work, one that will be carried here in 12 installments. Within this book, Bô Yin Râ, explains two different perspectives on “freedom.” One path is that of freedom as a “specter”—a “ghost” or “illusion” that people follow believing it will lead them to happiness while instead it deceives them into falling into a pit of despair and, ultimately, destruction. The other path is real freedom that comes only when the price for it has been paid.

But what is that price? What are the practices and conditions that must be followed to create something really worth having? One of the conditions clearly is to study the teachings of spiritual masters who know what they are talking about. In our experience, Bô Yin Râ stands in the forefront of those individuals. Another is certainly Jesus, whose advice includes, for instance, the practices spelled out in the Sermon on the Mount.

The group of people involved in presenting material by Bô Yin Râ on Three Sages have provided these definitions of “The Specter of Freedom”:

The idiotic idea that we should be “allowed” to do just about anything we desire (as long as we don’t get caught?). That enticing notion we conjure up thinking how being free from various earthly restrictions will allow us to fulfill our dreams but which ultimately disappoints because we did not take into account spiritual law and our spiritual inheritance. In Polish, “Specter of Freedom” is “Upior Wolnosci,” which is a great translation as it would mean a “negative, lingering ghostly presence/entity.” What can “freedom” possibly mean for a person who has not achieved complete control of thoughts, speech, and actions?

“The Specter of Freedom”—Part 1 of 12

Part 1: Mirage

What I have to say here does not specifically concern that genuine freedom poets and heroes have found, – though poets and heroes often, if unwittingly, fought and struggled for the things here mainly under discussion for the sake of truth!

The worthy goal longed for by all those who feel they lack freedom is not to be presented here so that it can be devalued – rather I want to try and mercilessly dispel the caricature which more than ever before makes fools of those who thirst after freedom in our current age. –

Help can only be given here by illumination; only living light can succeed in wiping away the deception dreamt up in the full light of day. It is a deception which every day tempts countless victims – carried on the sultry mists of hope and yearning all too closely attached to the earth – into the hopeless barrenness of frightening deserts.

Yet it remains true that only those who take counsel can be helped, and thus my words will surely only be of help where the will exists: – to listen to me…

The word can turn the world around when acquired with conscious will, yet it can tell the soul little where resistance forfeits wise work!

It is not always a sign of intelligence when ears are closed to words of warning; it is surely not a sign of deeper insight to turn away from what you do not expect to hear.

I am bound to say many things which to some will sound uncomfortable; I am bound to speak of things that are absurd to the vast majority today.

Yet not everything which is incomprehensible to some must therefore remain inexplicable to others. It is in truth not a true feature of reality to please those who prefer to dream when they should think, and are thus blinded to a recognition of everything which transcends their dreams.

Only desert nomads who know their way to the oasis can tell the difference between the optical illusion caused by the air in the hot haze of blown sands and the reality they know so well.

Even if the caravan guided by one who knows the desert seems unending, the opinion of every novice will carry no weight against that knowledge gained from experience which impels the assured to dampen expressions of joy and declare a mirage to be merely a mirage…

I know of what I speak and I can give counsel and help to those who want to be counselled and helped!

Those who find my words ‘arrogant’ do not yet know me!

I am bound to tell them that I come from the lands of the soul where none amongst those who are consciously alive there, could lay claim to special knowledge with respect to others.

Alive and conscious within the same light, it would be utter folly for us to aspire to pre-eminence!

How much more foolish would it be for me to strut before those who are not yet alive in the lands of the light!

Yet I would be a liar if I sought to conceal that there is always something else present for me than all the things on earth which are neither nearer nor further from me than from all my fellow men. –

Nowadays millions believe they need only ‘freedom’ to bring them ‘happiness’.

This is the way not only the prisoner in one’s cell thinks, – but also the prince or princess who has had to give up many freedoms their ancestors once enjoyed. –

But almost all are tempted by only a specter of the desert which makes anyone who follows it in good faith fall prey to ‘wild creatures’…

Where unfortunately so many share one belief, one hope and one love, it is difficult for the individual to see through the deception; one is all too willing to be led astray by the omnipotence of mass delusion.

Having indeed abundant knowledge of one’s unholy condition, one strives to find the way out to one’s ‘salvation’; every image of deceit which promises with fervor to lead one to one’s salvation becomes ‘holy’.

Thus it was that the specter of freedom came to power within the human world, and it threatens to lead astray almost all those striving for genuine freedom.

The illusory image most today regard as ‘freedom’ is completely vague and like clouds dissipating in a haze.

Yet genuine freedom appears with clarity and determination, for it needs a defined form!

True freedom can only exist and carry out its work of liberation through this form of self-containment.

Without containment it would consume itself.

Freedom ‘without limits’ is identical with the self-annihilation of what is free. –

Freedom which remains but a concept and cannot be felt is worthless for human beings!

Yet only what has limits can be felt. –

Limits alone give form; feeling is only protected from dissolution by clearly delineated form.

Form is the balance between all that is ‘too much’ and all that is ‘too little’.

Where genuine freedom holds sway there can be no question of ‘too much’ or ‘too little freedom’, for ‘too little’ would negate its existence as well as ‘too much’…

Where such measuring is still possible there only rules the specter to which one can ‘measure out’ power according to one’s whim.

Genuine freedom is never an end in itself!

Genuine freedom receives its full worth from the ends it serves!

Genuine freedom is the fruit of fulfilled necessity and should exist for the purpose of acquiring something higher than freedom!

Never will freedom pose as master of the will, for freedom serves the will!

The specter of freedom, however, seeks to subjugate the will; it tries to bleed will dry in order to maintain its own power…

The specter of freedom propagates in all who follow it: an unrestrained frenzy for boundlessness!

The specter of freedom undermines every ability to experience form!

It destroys all certainty of recognition; for only where form can be experienced is recognition possible…

Not for nothing did ancient people of wisdom speak of ‘ignorance’ as of ‘guilt’, – I have taught about the need to heed this word elsewhere in my writings…

Guilt comes into being, where power which has been bestowed harms its owner or one’s fellow creatures, either through misuse or through neglecting its true application!

Those who continue to pursue the mirage to which they are enslaved, though my words have stirred them to discover for themselves that it is just a ‘specter’ making fools of them, will find it difficult to rid themselves of their own guilt…

Since all guilt always demands and assuredly enforces its consequence, they must not be surprised if, through the consequence they have called into existence, it dogs their heels; it may well seize them at the very moment they believe they are taking hold of something which turns out to be the reflected haze of desolate thought in the thin air – a speculative dreamt up image – – a ‘mirage’. –

This ends Part 1 of 12

Comments

Part 1— “Mirage” makes several important points. One is that “freedom” means nothing without limits. So what are those limits? Another is that ‘freedom’ must have a purpose. It allows one to achieve a specific objective. So are we really aware of the objectives we are seeking? Are those objectives meaningful or worthwhile? Finally, how much of human life involves vainly seeking what is only a mirage?

Copyright Informaton

“The Specter of Freedom” is Book 13 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution. Edited for Three Sages.