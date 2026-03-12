“The Magic of Fear” – From Resurrection: Volume 20 of Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”) by German Luminary Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), first published in German in 1926. English translation by Luminium Books, Amsterdam The Netherlands 2021. Copyright 2026 by Books to Light. Posted with permission by Three Sages Substack.

Commentary by Richard C. Cook: Three Sages continues its posting of articles by and about German Luminary Bô Yin Râ. This greatest of all modern European spiritual masters was born in Aschaffenburg, Franconia, in 1876, with the given name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken. He studied and practiced as a notable landscape painter, became an initiate of the society of Luminaries of the Primordial Light (Leuchtenden des Urlichts) centered in Asia, wrote and published his 32-volume “textbook” of spiritual guidance entitled Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”), and spent his mature years residing and working in Switzerland after leaving Germany in 1923. With over a million readers, his works were banned by the Nazis, but today are seeing a profound revival as they are being translated into multiple languages while his influence grows worldwide. The complete Hortus Conclusus is now available in English translation from Books to Light, with selected readings in English and German available on the new Books to Light YouTube channel.

Today, as the world seems to be dissolving into chaos, multitudes of people are gripped by what Bô Yin Râ calls “The Magic of Fear.” How often do human beings drive themselves into violence and aggression out of fear of the “other”? How are the evils born of fear to be overcome? Bô Yin Râ’s explanations are as pertinent as they were when he published this work a century ago.

Thus nothing could be more important than guidance from the world of Spirit on how to replace fear with guidance on attaining spiritual confidence and renewal. There could not be a more opportune time for such guidance from Luminaries like Bô Yin Râ who safeguard humanity to become more widely known.

“The Magic of Fear”

MORE numerous than all religious communities on this earth is the congregation of unwitting magicians of fear, spread all over the world.

Although they do not know they are practicing magic, and though many have no awareness that they have turned fear into their god, their whole thinking, talking and acting renders it completely superfluous whether they know what they do and recognize that their faith is bound by fear…

Truly you can hear everywhere grand words of sublime courage, and if you wanted to believe the proud gesturing which many have learnt to master confidently, you might easily suppose that all fear had disappeared from the world.

But here hollow words and empty gestures have really nothing to say; those who only find the courage of despair do not in any way prove they have not acknowledged fear!

There are many who might well be fearless in some respects; and yet they are slaves to fear once they leave the area where they have trained themselves to defy fear. –

Rarely will you find anyone who has banished fear from every single sphere of his life.

IN some way nearly everyone has something to fear!

In some way even the bravest pamper fear!

It is the way of man from the very beginning and is passed on from one generation to the next!

No one needs to be ashamed that he is assailed at times by fear; -- that it wants to force him into its service!

Yet man can and should learn to resist such assaults!

The assailed should learn to recognize that fear only causes harm through his own power, as it forces him to use the magical power he unconsciously possesses in such a way as to bring about himself the evil he fears! –

NEVER is fear as assured of easy prey than at times of severe testing, since no one knows what new evil the next day will bring.

Certain consequences from previous events cannot be banished by any power on earth or in heaven; where once wrong behavior prepared for evil, there it must be savored, no matter whether you want to resist it: -- whether you are capable of understanding the deeper connections, or not. –

Misled by false conclusions of his thinking, man himself concedes every right to fear and has no idea that in doing so he is using his own power to increase the evil he cannot avoid by a hundredfold…

Willingly everyone surrenders his magical power into the service of fear; if he then sees the effect of this, he thinks he has received confirmation for the gloomy belief fear was able to awaken in him.

In this way one cannot reckon on seeing any end to evil for all the time new evil is magically summoned forth! --

Primeval powerful will, which long ago could have changed everything for the better, is misused in prolonging the rule of evil. -- --

Blinded by the spell of fear, not one among the many who thereby unnecessarily increase the amount of evil believes in his own magical power through which he could in the same way put a halt to evil, if only he was prepared to banish fear at the outset. -- --

HELP can only be given here if every individual gains, as far as possible, the insight within himself that he must no longer allow fear any influence over the power of his faith.

Just as the power of many individuals trapped in fear becomes indescribably effective, so too will the power of many become overpoweringly effective when every individual banishes fear from himself!

Then evil will become restricted to the limits set by earlier error and will be denied fresh increase.

The power of faith of many who have wrested themselves from all fear now attracts goodness in the same way as the same power—caught in the spell of fear – once attracted only evil. -- --

MUCH is concealed in the realm of the possible which will, however, never manifest itself if man’s power of faith does not bring it to manifestation!

Both evil and well-being can be acquired in this way!

Truly, my warning against the magic of fear is not some empty word game!

Although the word “magic” has nowadays been devalued into a mere vogue word, it is very hard not to use it when talking of the things which we are addressing here.

The ancients who still knew from experience of man’s magical power of faith spoke of “white” and “black” magic, depending on the beneficial or evil effects caused by the use of the same power.

Today people think they have the right to smile at this “superstition” – as this knowledge is now described. Yet even today there is no one on earth who would not bring magic every day and every hour into his own life and the lives of those around him through all his thinking, speaking, and acting! –

Today we are ignorant about this power and regard as “ineffectual” things which always and everywhere have produced the most serious effects.

We seek the cause of evil in the world outside and only admit mechanical events as explanations. Meanwhile we use our own power to drag evil into existence by means of the magic of fear which with the same certainty will produce what is feared, just as joyful confidence – in spite of all distress – will in truth produce what is yearned for -- --

ONLY very few nowadays know from their own experience that this is so, and those who know will not doubt my words.

They know the magic of confidence and have been practicing it instead of the magic of fear, often after bitter experience has brought them insight.

This magic of confidence is today more important than ever before; it alone can conquer the magic of fear!

IT cannot be denied that the course of this life on earth can bring many undesirable things, things one would rather avoid completely.

It also cannot be denied that fear occasionally stops us making mistakes by painting a picture for us of the dire consequences of such actions.

Fear can teach us to avoid evil; thus it functions as a guardian preserving our lives.

Only when the imagination is aroused and depicts all sorts of unlikely or inevitable occurrences does fear become a power capable of attracting evil by using the human power of belief.

Never can fear teach us to avoid the unavoidable which can only be dissolved by bearing it!

Never will an unavoidable evil be lessened by fearing its very threat!

Fear can in this instance only undermine the strength we need in order to bear the unavoidable in such a way that it will not completely oppress us. –

What can be avoided, however, and yet is still feared, is all too easily transformed by the magic of fear into what is really unavoidable!

IT is certainly true that all the magic of confidence will be of no avail in preventing unavoidable evil.

Its value lies in the fact that it does not allow avoidable evil to find its way from the realm of the possible into existence: -- it diverts much that already seemed to threaten and – conversely – attracts magnetically the things which were hoped for. -- --

Never is there a greater need of it than in times of great worry and distress!

It is precisely at such times that it provides the greatest proof of its efficacy!

Only one must not believe that it is within human power to prescribe the way it works!

It always works without wasting its power; it always operates the lever at the point where the burden can most easily be moved. –

Even if man does not know or cannot know how he may still be helped, the magic of confidence will provide the help he needs! -- --

Thousands have already experienced this; but there are still hundreds of thousands who know nothing of this power man possesses…

Yet all who test here the things which can be tested create hope that others will dare to test and thus help the invisible helpers release his brothers from the magic of fear. -- --

JUST as fear once destroyed the cosmic freedom of spiritual man: -- just as fear caused him to “fall” from the divine light, so too is the existence of man on earth very much threatened by fear. –

Those who give even just a little help to banish fear from the hearts of men are contributing to the great work of redemption.

Yet freedom from fear does not mean being blind to danger!

Only those who know the full extent of the danger threatening them can fearlessly advance against it, for only they know how to confront it! -- -- --