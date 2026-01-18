As readers of Three Sages are aware, for the past year we have been publishing selections of Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual writings, along with background and commentary. See additional selections of recent articles HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.

Yet anyone who would be my pupil because he

wants to find his path ‘to the spirit’ in the form suited

to his own being, will do well not to mix randomly

the diverse forms walking upon this path can take;

rather let him seek for himself what particularly

appeals to him and then he can calmly dispense with

the other possibilities I have described.

I do not teach about the substantial spirit in order

to establish a rigorous teaching which only the most

resolute could follow.

I show, from the spirit which is love, the way of

love and of eternally inexhaustible mercy: – the path

of mercy which flows forth from itself.

I do not just show the path; I also describe the

signs which seekers must know.

Every seeker can pay heed to the signs which he

most easily recognises; he should not be led astray

by the signs which are better suited for other

seekers to follow.

From “The Path of My Pupils: Necessary Distinction.” Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©.