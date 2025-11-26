Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Imre 'James' J Tihanyi's avatar
Imre 'James' J Tihanyi
5h

Man created God/Devil=Almighty, not vice versa!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture