On Searching for God

You still seek a god in unlimited remoteness. – –

Behold, I tell you:

Before your God is ‘born’ in you, as you are in him, you will never find him!

Before your God has been ‘born’ unto you, your deepest cry for God will make all the endless spaces tremble in vain…

You have been told that the man of the earth is a ‘god’ in disguise and must only come to recognize himself in order to find himself as ‘God’ for all eternity.

Those who spoke these words to you were truly far removed from God, further than they knew!

You are not God; however, your God can manifest himself in you alone on this earth, and then you are united with your God in the same way as words and meaning are united in a song! – –

Then nothing will ever be able to separate you from your God!

He will be ‘alive’ in you through all eternity! – – –

Therefore, seek God no longer in the endless expanses; seek him not in an inaccessible world high above all the stars! –

As long as you are still seeking God, your ‘God’ has not yet ‘manifested himself’ in you!

As soon as he is ‘born’ in you, you can no longer seek him. –

Nothing is less necessary than ‘seeking for God’!

But seek within you the path on which God can come towards you!

Seek to prepare everything within you, so that your God can be at one with you!

Behold, the will of the eternal, all-encompassing Spirit ‘wills’ you and ‘lives’ in you, so that one day it may ‘beget’ itself within you as your God! –

Let ‘Advent’, – the time of preparation, – henceforth be in your soul, for behold: you are ‘Bethlehem’, and in you shall appear your king to redeem you, – – he alone can redeem you! – – –

The Book On the Living God is Book 2 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution.