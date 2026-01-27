As readers of Three Sages are aware, for the past year we have been publishing selections of Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual writings, along with background and commentary. See additional selections of recent articles HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.

We are now working with Books to Light, a US publishing house for English-language translations of Bô Yi Râ’s books, on a new YouTube channel where Richard C. Cook, Three Sages editor, reads aloud from books of poetry by Bô Yin Râ. Initial readings from the book Above the Everyday have been reconfigured and are available here:

Readings from "Above the Everyday" by Bô Yin Râ

Bô Yin Râ was the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken (1876-1943), born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, educated as a landscape painter, by spiritual pedigree a Luminary of Primordial Light, and, through his writings, the creator of perhaps the most important compendium of original spiritual writings in modern Western history. His master work is the 32-volume Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”), which he completed in 1936, having relocated from Germany to Lugano, Switzerland in the early 1920s.

Books to Light website for ordering books by Bô Yin Râ