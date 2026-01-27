Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
just now

What an excelent initiative bringing Bô Yin Râ's work to a wider audience through audio readings! I've been meaning to explore more spiritual philosophy beyond the usual suspects, and this feels like the perfect entry point. The colaboration with Books to Light is really thoughtful, and having readings available makes these dense texts much more accessible. Looking forward to diving into the rest of the series.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture