Richard C. Cook comments: Several months ago, Three Sages published Bô Yin Râ’s monumental work, “The Book on the Beyond” in thirteen installments. Part 13, reproduced HERE, also contains links to Parts 1-12 for readers who wish to delve further.

As readers of Three Sages are aware, for almost a year we have been the only US website to publish selections of Bô Yin Râ’s spiritual writings, along with background and commentary. See additional recent articles on Bó Yin Râ on Three Sages HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.

In addition to his published works, Bó Yin Râ engaged in a voluminous correspondence with individuals in the German-speaking world. The following letter on the subject of the “beyond”; i.e,, the “afterlife,” was addressed to Austrian conductor, composer, and pianist Felix Weingartner.

This transcript was provided to Three Sages for the purpose of publication by a German confidante. Fair Use claimed.

Transcript of a letter from Bô Yin Râ to Felix Weingartner



Whatever has ever been considered on Earth to be the

materialization of a deceased person, as well as any

physical materialization that might be attributed to such

a person, was nothing other than the work of beings who

live in the part of the physical world of appearances that

is still unknown to you because it is invisible. These

beings possess forces unknown to humankind, forces that

exist in the invisible, physical world.

You have absolutely no reason to desire such appearances,

for it requires a very high degree of critical thinking to

distinguish a genuine appearance from a mere hallucination

or imagining, and it is certainly not a desirable experience

to see a “spirit” when you don’t know whether you yourself

have created it.

You have absolutely no reason to desire such appearances,

for it requires a very high degree of discernment in such

matters to distinguish a genuine appearance from a mere

hallucination or imagining, and it is certainly not a desirable

experience to see a “spirit” that you do not know you yourself

may have created. “Every thought you feel, every emotion that

completely pervades you, is heard on the other side just as the

spoken word is heard here, and likewise, if you are silent and

sensitive enough, you too will hear the utterances of those who

live on the spiritual side of the world as quiet thoughts and as

feelings penetrating you from the outside, which, with some

practice, can certainly be distinguished from your own thoughts

and feelings.” (Book of the Beyond, page 61)

We must learn to listen, to listen to what is going on in the realm

of our soul, but not with a frantic, trying-to-force approach, but

with calm, trusting surrender. It won’t work immediately. But even

if it does, don’t imagine that the “spirit voices” will immediately

begin to speak. In everything concerning the path, write the words:

“patience,” “perseverance,” and “trust” on the tablet of your consciousness.

Often it will seem as if we cannot force success, and often this will

be because we have exerted too much effort, not too little! Applying

the right measure of energy allocation is also part of effectively

progressing on the path of our lives.

We should calmly face death. Neither fear it nor long for it! Fearing

it is pointless, because in our physical existence we are irretrievably

subject to it. But by impetuously longing for it, we dull our ability to

use every moment of our existence in such a way that it benefits not

only our life on earth, but also our life beyond. And indeed, every

well-used moment of this life will be important for the afterlife. Even

in old age, we can gain spiritual insights that we have not experienced

in our entire previous life. It is therefore our duty to preserve the

physical body with all our strength until a wiser insight than we can

possess takes it from us.

The saying “everyone lives in their own world” applies not only to this

life but also to the afterlife. Countless spiritual worlds exist, and all

interpenetrate one another in the same place. It is the attitude of the

self, there as here, that creates the difference in rank. Being ready with

serenity and confidence to cross the other shore of existence perma-

nently and without the possibility of return is the required state of mind,

an indispensable condition if we are to escape the dangers that threaten

us on the other side. These realms of the shore are the worlds of those

who, as spirits, entered the spiritual realm without being able to fully

consciously rise to the creative heights of the spirit. They are realms of

fulfillment for desires and aspirations bound to the earthly, however

powerful these may be. It is precisely the shared nature and intensity

of such endeavors that guarantee the existence and a prolonged, though

by no means eternal, duration of these realms of the sea, which we must

conceive of as magically connected to our physical world; a connection

that is not purely spiritual, but still retains something of the physical,

since it is effected by mental forces. Here we find a kind of fanaticism —

one that dominates both the perception and the will of those involved —

in manifold degrees within religious, political, artistic, and scientific circles.

Although higher beings reach out to him, he is unable to grasp them!

We are people of the Earth and should feel ourselves as such. We must be

active with all our abilities. We should love the Earth and willingly, albeit

with self-control, enjoy what it gives us in the earthly realm! But we should

also be able to willingly do without not only sensual pleasures, but also those

of our profession, artistic pursuits, family life, and all those numerous things

to which our hearts consciously and unconsciously cling!

This ability is not so easily attained, for if it is combined with aversion to

earthly life, it is weakness, not ability! Ability is strength, and in this strong

ability to do without lies the art of dying!

In death, not only the sufferings but also the joys of the Earth are irretrievably

taken from us. The spirit thereby becomes ripe for a higher life in which earthly

things no longer hold any value, at least not in their earthly forms.

Those who are so captivated by the things of

physical earthly life that they believe they cannot do without them will hardly learn

the art of dying rightly. But only those who can consciously and deliberately cultivate

within themselves the state of readiness to die, daily and hourly, free from fear and

all sadness, truly understand how to live rightly and joyfully!

Every single human being is a unique and singular emanation of the primal will, of

the formless, eternal ocean of divinity, destined within themselves to attain individual

perfection.

The doctrine of reincarnation, therefore, by no means corresponds to the natural order

of things, just as suicide or death in early childhood cannot be considered natural.