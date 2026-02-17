Epistle of James

Blessed is he who perseveres in temptation,

for when he has been proven he will receive the crown of life

that he promised to those who love him.

No one experiencing temptation should say,

“I am being tempted by God”;

for God is not subject to temptation to evil,

and he himself tempts no one.

Rather, each person is tempted when lured and enticed by his desire.

Then desire conceives and brings forth sin,

and when sin reaches maturity it gives birth to death.



Do not be deceived, my beloved brothers and sisters:

all good giving and every perfect gift is from above,

coming down from the Father of lights,

with whom there is no alteration or shadow caused by change.

He willed to give us birth by the word of truth

that we may be a kind of firstfruits of his creatures.

