Richard C. Cook comments: We have been explaining how Alexander Hamilton’s original financial plan for the US, including the First Bank of the United States, created a system of government debt that would finance a military machine and the furtherance of empire. This was clearly seen by Hamilton’s opponents in the 1790s but by no one more clearly than John Taylor of Caroline, a Virginian allied with Thomas Jefferson. Taylor’s arguments are explained in this 38-minutes video by Michael Boldin of the Tenth Amendment Center.

Among John Taylor’s arguments, he spoke of how America won its War of Independence against Great Britain, but was immediately taken over by Hamilton’s party of banking oligarchs. Taylor wrote: “America has defeated a nation, but is subdued by a corporation. She defended her property against open violence, to be cheated of it by private fraud. She was too hard for her enemies, but a junto of false friends are too hard for her. The bank without a pretence of claim upon the community, has found means to occupy the station precisely, which Great-Britain was striving to fill.”

Watch the complete video here: BLASTING Hamilton’s National Bank: John Taylor’s Forgotten Takedown