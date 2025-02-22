This will be short.

Subscriptions to the Three Sages keep growing. We’re now past 1,700, and Fadi Lama, Dr. Lewis Coleman, and I appreciate your support.

We’ve been running Fadi’s 9-part series on “Mass Psychology in Geopolitics” and lately featured Lewis’s brilliant essay, “A Call for Medical Reform and Revolution.” You’ve probably noticed that along with my own writing, I’ve started to cross-post from other people’s substacks with a brief introduction, such as Gen. Michael Flynn’s essay this morning, “President Trump’s Final Break with Neocon Ideology.”

Right now I’m working on another installment from my book Our Country, Then and Now. This selection is on the Great Purtian Migration, featuring one of my first American ancestors, Thomas Bliss, who came to Massachusetts in 1636, settling in Braintree, near the ancestor of the Adams family that later gave us Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams. These early settlers fled religious persecution, but few people realize what that meant. The Church of England was killing people—the Dissenters. So they left the country and founded America—my home, a land that I love, but that many who live here have been trying to destroy.

However….I felt an urgency in making a few comments about “Bird Flu—the Next Planscamdemic.”

Clearly, “they” have now begun to launch the successor to the global genocidal travesty of COVID-19. The “Bird Flu Planscamdemic” is clearly the work of the same people—the globalist financial elite and their tribal shock troops that run DARPA, Big Pharma, Big Media, etc., with the cheerleading being led by Commissar Schwab, his Mini-Me Harari, and the massive army of NGO and foundational grifters led by the Rockefeller Foundation, Soros, Gates/Epstein, the Clintons, etc.

“They” know they’re not going to be able to shut down the world again, so they are hitting at the food supply. “They” know that animal protein like eggs, chickens, and beef is the basis of a healthy, energy-giving diet for probably a large majority of people in the world.

Once they kill off a maximum number of animals and create enough panic about transmissibility of the bioengineered virus to humans, they’ll step in with the next “jab-demic” to finish the dirty work with another huge mRNA assault.

So where are the politicians who are trying to get us to believe they have just launched a New American Revolution? President Trump was once gung-ho about his Operation Warp Speed. Vice-President Vance is touting the mRNA poison as potentially a wonder drug against cancer.

But we now have a supporting cast that has the power to deliver a knock-out blow to the criminals who are trying to kill off humanity, if they have the will to act—Attorney General Bondi, HHS Secretary Kennedy, Ag Secretary Rollings, DNI Gabbard, and others. Plus Trump pulled us out of the criminal cabal known as the WHO.

This is the team that needs to squash the “Bird Flu Planscamdemic” like a venemous bug. Now.