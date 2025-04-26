Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) was America’s first and some would say greatest philosopher. This was despite (or because?) of the fact he had no formal education.

Like generations of descendants of the original Massachusetts settlers, young Benjamin and his siblings learned to read at home from the Bible, along with works from contemporary English literature such as Shakespeare’s plays, Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress, Milton’s Paradise Lost, and early newspapers such as Addison’s The Spectator. In fact, Boston, where Franklin was born and raised, was probably on a par in general literacy with London. It also acquired from London products of the explosion of printed matter such as poetry, plays, tractates, pamphlets, songs, and stories that marked the early 18th century intellectual atmosphere. Of course virtually all the writers were British.

Benjamin himself had plenty of encouragement, including an uncle in London who sent his poetry to Boston regularly. In fact, Benjamin as a boy was writing poetry by age seven! By age twelve, he was apprenticed to his brother James, himself a writer and printer, including one of Boston’s first news “broadsheets.” And by seventeen, Benjamin had so outpaced his brother that he was working now as a journeyman and writing and printing his own poetry, articles, and philosophic musings, before escaping the drudgery of further indenture by absconding to New York and then Philadelphia.

Here he was to become one of the most accomplished—and famous—literary lights of the age. As a printer, he was even entrusted with the technological challenge of printing passable-looking colonial paper money. Not to mention becoming an international giant of science, diplomacy, and public affairs. Of course all his “education” was accomplished by himself alone.

That’s all I wish to say about Benjamin Franklin’s life story in this context. By all means read his autobiography, renditions of Poor Richard’s Almanac, or the classic biography by Carl Van Doren, published originally in 1938.

What I wish to address here is the question highlighted by our current President Donald J. Trump in his inaugural address on how many human sexes are there. As we know, this has become quite the hot topic within our “woke” culture, a topic that Trump tried to put to rest by his declaration that henceforth the federal government would recognize only two: male and female.

So if we take Franklin and Trump as bookends of the American experience thus far, here is what Franklin has to say about the sexes in the literary form of a letter to a friend. He began by addressing the human sexual urge:

“I know of no medicine fit to diminish the violent natural inclinations you mention; and if I did, I think I would not communicate it to you. Marriage is the proper remedy. It is the most natural state of man, and therefore the state in which you are most likely to find solid happiness….It is the man and woman united that make the complete human being. Separate, she wants his force of body and strength of reason; he, her softness, sensibility, and acute discernment. Together they are more likely to succeed in the world. A single man has not nearly the value he would have in a state of union. He is an incomplete animal. He resembles the odd half of a pair of scissors.”

Here I shall stop. I recognize that Franklin’s statement and my decision to print it will be controversial among some readers. In my defense I will say that I have already gone so far in writing things in my books and articles that are “controversial among some readers,” and have already been “cancelled” by so many people, that I honestly lose no sleep over it. Besides, don’t we still have a First Amendment? At least some say we do….

Also, I have observed over the course of a long life an immense amount of strife, confusion, and tragedy along the lines of the topic of the identity and proper course of action regarding what I too consider only two sexes.

Granted, there are men who would prefer to be women and women who likewise want to be men. And there are many single men and women who would like to be both at once. And many who don’t find this discussion meaningful or don’t care, which is fine. Please know that I am not judging or seeking to offend anyone. I would simply suggest that Franklin’s explanation is worth thinking about even today, almost 300 years after he wrote it.