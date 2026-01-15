Beautiful song from Scottish folk group, the Proclaimers
The Proclaimers - Sunshine On Leith (Official Music Video)
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
The Proclaimers - Sunshine On Leith (Official Music Video)
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
No posts
I was a deejay at WRAS 88.5 in Atlanta (college radio at GA State U), when the album Sunshine on Leith came out. We played the crap out of "500 Miles" five years before it became a smash hit. I've always been proud of that little fact.