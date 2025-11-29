Richard C. Cook comments: Recently I received an angry message from a (former) reader of Three Sages, saying they were canceling their subscription because they were sick of our imposing our beliefs on them with our Bible readings.

What they don’t understand is that these readings are so full of meaning for us and our times, that posting of a few short passages now and then saves us from writing millions of words ourselves or posting millions of words from other writers.

We hope you understand. We will continue writing ourselves and posting from others, of course, but you get the point.

Luke 21: 34-36

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy

from carousing and drunkenness

and the anxieties of daily life,

and that day catch you by surprise like a trap.

For that day will assault everyone

who lives on the face of the earth.

Be vigilant at all times

and pray that you have the strength

to escape the tribulations that are imminent

and to stand before the Son of Man.”