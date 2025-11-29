"Be vigilant at all times..."
Richard C. Cook comments: Recently I received an angry message from a (former) reader of Three Sages, saying they were canceling their subscription because they were sick of our imposing our beliefs on them with our Bible readings.
What they don’t understand is that these readings are so full of meaning for us and our times, that posting of a few short passages now and then saves us from writing millions of words ourselves or posting millions of words from other writers.
We hope you understand. We will continue writing ourselves and posting from others, of course, but you get the point.
Luke 21: 34-36
Jesus said to his disciples:
“Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy
from carousing and drunkenness
and the anxieties of daily life,
and that day catch you by surprise like a trap.
For that day will assault everyone
who lives on the face of the earth.
Be vigilant at all times
and pray that you have the strength
to escape the tribulations that are imminent
and to stand before the Son of Man.”
Funny how people get bothered so easily, im stoic and i dont mind when you 3 sages talks about religion. To everyone is belief! I am certain of my path, but i am also certain of your path. We will all get to Rome one way or the other. As long as we are brother of the good, to me only that matters. All is noise especialy religion. Probly why i apreciate Bo Yin Ra more then the bible 😉