Share this postThree SagesBack from a Short BreakCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBack from a Short BreakRichard C. CookAug 08, 20258Share this postThree SagesBack from a Short BreakCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore8ShareRichard C. Cook and Grandson on the Appalachian Trail, Maryland, USAThanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.Subscribe8Share this postThree SagesBack from a Short BreakCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore8Share
Great Picture! No doubt who's who. LOL
Really nice photo, Richard.
Your grandson is handsome--and he looks like an athlete.