Richard C. Cook comments: The epidemic of autism is one of the great scandals of our time, especially given the heartless response by Big Pharma, the medical profession, and the government. Anyone who seriously questions the likelihood that autism, an illness which destroys individuals, families, and ultimately society, is caused by vaccines must have their head in the sand. Now, DHHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., claims that the federal government plans to investigate the causes of autism, yet the government just decided to limit the use of the COVID vaccine but not to ban it altogether. Would such a ban reduce autism even if enacted? The Autism Action Network addresses the question.

Editorial: It didn't begin with mRNA and it won't end with it

By John Gilmore

A group of respected medical freedom advocates recently published a letter to Sec. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. castigating him for the new policy on mRNA shots not going far enough (see below).

The group reviewed the well-documented dangers of mRNA injections, called for the withdrawal of all mRNA vaccines (a desperately needed policy), and criticized Kennedy for the confusion around his statements compared to CDC and FDA policy.

Political consequences for Kennedy, and others (not specified), were promised if this goal, and several others, were not implemented promptly.

And their other goals are desperately needed reforms as well:

Terminate the PREP Act declaration for COVID injections,

Repeal the PREP ACT entirely,

Ban direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising,

End policies that create perverse incentives for healthcare providers for medical coercion

End conflicts of interest at the health regulatory agencies.

These are all excellent goals essential to core MAHA values that the Autism Action Network fully supports, and I am quite sure Kennedy does too.

The advocates write, “MAHA is the voice of millions of desperate parents, many with injured or deceased children.” There is a perspective, though, that the problems with vaccines began with COVID injections.

I am the father of a 25-year-old man who was severely injured by vaccines when he was an infant, and as worthwhile as the goals the advocates call for are, they do not acknowledge the damage done by the recommended vaccine schedule, the denial by the 1986 act of Seventh Amendment rights to sue for vaccine injury, the population-level injuries inflicted by mandated vaccines, or the lack of double-blind placebo controlled random trials for vaccine safety and efficacy (which Kennedy just made mandatory.) If the advocates’ agenda was in place 25 years ago, as desirable as it is, it would not have prevented the injury my son received.

The advocates continue, “Those furious parents were active before any of you were in office, and their activism will outlast any administration.” That is true. But prior to COVID I was aware of only two of the signatories being active in medical freedom issues. I am not aware that any of the authors of the letter are parents of vaccine-injured children. If I am wrong about that I will apologize for the oversight. Just to put a little perspective on this though, what were the signatories doing in 2005 when Kennedy wrote his landmark (and career ending) article in Rolling Stone and Slate on the cover-up of the dangers of thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative (and crypto-adjuvant) used in vaccines?

The “warp-speed” vaccine was supposed to be the crowning achievement of The President’s response to COVID. As late as the summer of ’22 the President was expecting to get applause at his rallies when he mentioned the COVID shot (he got booed.) Now his second administration is beginning to acknowledge what a huge failure it is, from a guy who never admits mistakes. If the President admits there are problems with the COVID shot, then all the others are on the table as well. I expect many more changes will come if we exert enough pressure.

By all means, push this agenda, an agenda I fully support, but please be aware that it is just a small slice of what needs to change. Hundreds of policy changes are needed. The most important are ending the grip the vaccine industry has on our bodies and our children’s bodies by ending all mandates, and restoring our Seventh Amendment right to sue for vaccine injuries and hold the vaccine industry legally accountable for their actions for the first time in nearly 40 years. That means the PREP Act has to go, as well as liability protection for the entire vaccine industry.

I think we all know what Kennedy would do if the constraints upon him were lifted. And the person who can do that is the President. I would suggest we, as a movement, direct much more focus toward the guy ultimately in charge.

Neither Kennedy nor the President, however, can change the law on their own. Congress has to act if we are going to see long-term change. So far, Congress has done next to nothing to move the MAHA agenda forward.

Much more pressure needs to be exerted on Washington if we are going to see change. A huge mobilization in Washington DC in support of the full range of MAHA issues in the fall would be a good way to focus that pressure. It would also give a lot more credibility to threats of potential political retribution.

Removal of the mRNA platform from the market is one of the main goals of the grassroots MAHA movement.

Millions of concerned parents set aside partisan differences and identities to embrace the historic MAGA/MAHA alliance.

Instead of policy action on these key issues, we, the undersigned, along with many other citizens, see a set of distractions, linguistic misdirections, and watered-down policy announcements that avoid taking serious action on the deadly mRNA injections.

Contrary to what Dr. Makary recently stated, we do not need more data to establish whether the mRNA platform should or should not be recommended.

The data are in, from many credible sources, including numerous peer-reviewed publications, the analysis of the Pfizer documents released via Aaron Siri’s lawsuits, VAERS and vSAFE datasets, and data produced by foreign governments.

The data show catastrophic levels of deaths and serious damage from the mRNA injections, as well as reproductive damage, including high miscarriage rates.

We do not need more studies to pull the mRNA injections from the market.

You do not need Congress nor another election.

You do not need a new mandate from voters – your own appointments to HHS and the FDA, and the election of President Trump in the MAGA-MAHA alliance, are the mandate.

Indeed, your recent wordplay about “removing” the mRNA injection from being recommended to “pregnant women” and “healthy children” appears misleading, vis-à-vis the actual policy changes published by the FDA and CDC.

The published policies reserve the power to “recommend” them for every child except the “healthy”.

Most US children, as you, Secretary Kennedy, have pointed out yourself, have health issues, and healthcare encounters often involve a currently sick child who may be labeled “immunocompromised.

“If a child has asthma or allergies, pre-diabetes or is overweight, has a damaged heart or an impaired immune system, that child is not “healthy,” yet that child will now be targeted with an mRNA shot.

It appears that you are going to continue to recommend the shots that now have an FDA warning for heart damage, to children with heart damage, and recommend a shot that damages the immune system, to parents of children whose immune systems are compromised.

The new FDA Covid shot policy claims to be evidence-based.

However, no evidence was provided, and none exists to our knowledge, that supports statements that the categories of people marked as “vulnerable” by this FDA policy, would benefit from mRNA injections.

Conflating clearly established risks with automatically assumed benefit from a product that is still legally a poorly-regulated, liability-free EUA Countermeasure under PREP Act emergency declaration, defies scientific reason and common sense.

You stated the shots were removed from the CDC recommendation for pregnant women.

But pregnancy remains listed as a “high risk” health category in the revised FDA policy for mRNA vaccines.

It is especially troubling that the new versions of mRNA injections are recommended for all pregnant women, without this platform ever having been tested and proven safe in pregnancy.

Pregnant women have not been made any safer by your wordplay.

Lastly, there is evidence of the removal of parental rights to choose the health treatment for their children, buried in CDC’s language.

Even for healthy children, the CDC insists on parents “sharing the decision” with healthcare providers, including pharmacists who lack authority to treat patients.

By stating the decision to inject a child with mRNA is a “shared decision”, while “routine” injections are treated as the “default decision to inject”, a dangerous legal precedent is being set, assigning powers to the Federal government that have legally belonged only to parents.

We did not fight for you to be in positions of leadership, so that our clearly stated policy goals would suffer a “bait and switch” that rebrands MAHA’s powerful objection to the damaging mRNA platform as a concern about the coloring agents added to Skittles.

MAHA is not the possession of Secretary Kennedy, Commissioner Marty Makary, advisor Calley Means, or Surgeon General nominee Dr. Casey Means.

MAHA is the voice of millions of desperate parents, many with injured or deceased children.

Those furious parents were active before any of you were in office, and their activism will outlast any administration.

The MAHA vote, especially of independent moms, is an historic game-changer.

Neither MAGA nor the Democrats could have won without this critical swing vote.

MAHA voters can walk away if we continue to see inaction, let alone condescending non-policy, on our core issues. And we will.

If you continue to ignore the centerpiece of our policy agenda – taking all mRNA products covered by PREP Act emergency declarations entirely off the market – you will pay a political price.

We will run our own candidates at the state level; and we will find other challengers and sponsors, who share our values and get behind our draft bills, at the Federal level, for the midterms and even for 2028.

We ask you to deliver our actual policy goals in the near term, or we advise that you will face the electoral consequences:

Ban mRNA/gene therapy-derived technologies for all vaccines, due to definitively demonstrated abject failure regarding safety, efficacy and disease prevention in the real-world setting of over 4 years of deployment and billions of administered doses.

Terminate the PREP Act declaration for COVID injections, as there is no emergency. Extension of this declaration, with its ironclad liability shield for manufacturers and administrators, serves no public health interest whatsoever.

Recommend that Congress repeal the PREP Act entirely, due to numerous Constitutional conflicts.

Ban pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising, as is the case in every other country except New Zealand.

Review and revise current HHS level policies that create perverse incentives for healthcare providers for medical coercion, including but not limited to vaccinations.

End conflicts of interest at CDC, FDA, NIH and NIAID.

Sincerely,

NotForSale

Mary Talley Bowden, MD

Americans for Health Freedom

Naomi Wolf, The Pfizer Papers

Shannon Joy, The Shannon Joy Show

Sasha Latypova,

Due Diligence and Art

Dr. Henry Ealy, Energetic Health Institute Brad Skistimas,

Five Times August

Catherine Austin Fitts, The Solari Report

Allen and Taylor Martin,

Justice For Trista

Dr. Kat Lindley, Global Health Project Dr.

Lynn Fynn, Global COVID Summit