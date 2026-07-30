Window boxes at the Cozy Cottage, Maryland Blue Ridge, Appalachia.

Richard C. Cook comments:

The world “as we know it” — and I speak, of course, from the standpoint of what is called “the West”—seems caught in what seems to be ever more ominously its “death spiral.”

I have termed the dominant political structure of our times the “Anglo-American-Zionist Empire.” This Empire is run by the people known as “the Epstein class.” More and more of us see what is happening through the magnifying lens of the internet, which is why the ruling elite wants free speech on the internet shut down.

But what do we do while “Rome burns?”

For many of us, especially those “out to pasture”—I personally am anticipating an 80th birthday in less than three months—the “end of the world” is a rather gruesome spectator sport. As we watch “Toad of Toad Hall” careening madly around the countryside in his motor car, we wonder when the roof of Toad Hall will cave in, whether the food trucks will no longer make it to the grocery store, and whether the water and electricity to our homes will be shut off. Because yes, it could happen here.

So we putter around in our garden, consume our delicious summer vegetables, turn out a nice batch of elderberry jam, and keep up with “the news.”

Apart from Mr. Toad’s endless wars, we tune in regularly for the riveting podcasts by Candace Owens, Baron Coleman, and others to watch them expose the Deep State’s machinations in carrying out and covering up the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Even though we had barely ever heard of Charlie Kirk before his death on September 10, 2025, we are profoundly moved by the way in which his awakening to the horrendous evils being carried out by Israel with full American backing led to his demise. And now the case against the designated patsy—young Tyler Robinson—is falling apart by the day, with Kirk’s own organization—Turning Point USA—increasingly implicated in the plot.

Then there’s always the weather, with the temperature here in the Maryland Blue Ridge trending back toward 100, and a long-term drought continuing to stress the crops and livestock of what has long been a rich agricultural breadbasket but perhaps no more. Perhaps the decline of bird and insects populations even here is a harbinger.

From the kitchen: a batch of elderberry jam.

So one’s thoughts turn at the end of the day to eternity. Native Americans lived in this region for over 13,000 years and practiced their indigenous religion. Ever since white people—and some black slaves—began arriving around the year 1700, dozens of small to medium-sized Christian churches began to dot the landscape. These are a reminder that the consciousness of ordinary people in the Western world had been molded by the life and mission of a young man named Jesus for two thousand years. But declining membership at these churches is another reminder—of the decline of the Christian religion in the face of the horrors of the 20th century leading to our own time when “civilization” is on fire.

Faced with all this, we at Three Sages see little profit in rehashing those horrors, trying to explain them—or explain them away—or proposing structural “reforms”—large or small—to make the nightmare recede. If you really want to read about where the nightmare came from, I suggest a text like William Guy Carr’s Pawns in the Game. Also see my own book from 2023, Our Country, Then and Now.

But what really interests us at this juncture is—salvation. For individuals and for humanity. Every human individual born into this life—excluding perhaps those who die within minutes or days or a few short years of their birth—must pass away after a life involving some kind of attempt at resolution of the problems human incarnation brings with it.

Jesus tried to help people find that resolution. But we are the first to admit that his life and his explanations were never really made truly clear and satisfying after they were translated by the customs, teachings, interpretations—and distortions—of organized religion.

So people during our “time of troubles” have looked elsewhere for explanations—to Eastern religions, to various “spiritual practices,” to every type of cult—some egregiously exploitative or whacky—or to hedonism or acquisition or notoriety.

But we were really not too surprised when we discovered, through a long process of seeming serendipity, another “Jesus” in our midst. Readers of Three Sages will realize here that we are speaking of Bô Yin Râ.

Bô Yin Râ was the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, who was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, in 1876 and who passed away in Lugano, Switzerland, in 1943. In his explanations of spiritual realities and the inner path thereto, Bô Yin Râ openly identified himself as part of the same society of Luminaries of the First Light (Leuchtenden des Urlichts) to which Jesus Christ himself belonged.

The Luminaries consist of those human individuals with ultimate responsibility for the spiritual destiny of all humanity on planet earth. Their terrestrial headquarters are located in the heart of Asia, and they have been providing their guidance for millennia.

It is extremely rare for a Luminary to work openly and in public as Jesus and Bô Yin Râ have done. The existence of the Luminaries is hinted at in the Bible by references to the Order of Melchizedek of which Jesus was a priest.

Readers will also know that we have made Three Sages a vehicle for presenting the teachings of Bô Yin Râ to English-speaking audiences. In fact, Three Sages, along with two small publishers and Global Research which carries our postings, are the only English-language websites to routinely post articles by and about Bô Yin Râ. We do so with the help and cooperation of Books to Light—the only publishing house to carry an English translation of Bô Yin Râ’s complete spiritual teachings. Currently we are posting a serialization of the complete text of Bô Yin Râ’s book, The Book on Man.

To conclude, we can see that during past centuries, the light of the spirit in the West had been in danger of going out entirely. Take a look at the architecture of any modern city and compare it with ages past—especially the ecclesiastical architecture of the Renaissance or High Middle Ages. These were times when faith was alive and was translated into stone and glass. Take a walk down a crowded city street and enter a structure like the Gothic cathedral in Strasbourg, France, and wonder at what people once had found but today have given up. Where did that light and that spirit go? We don’t know, but we can assert that with Bô Yin Râ, they are returning.

But we all must seek. “Seek and ye shall find.” Those words still matter. So Three Sages will continue along its current path. As we continue to walk the path Bô Yin Râ described, we’ll also hearken back to Jesus, the greatest man of love to ever walk the earth. We’ll find Jesus in the simplest of places—for instance, in certain scriptures and in the spiritual songs of people such as Johnny Cash. And we’ll continue to seek salvation for ourselves and others in the quiet of the night.

Thanks for joining us on the journey.

Dinner out of the garden: kale, potatoes, and salad.