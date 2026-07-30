Three Sages

Three Sages

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izzy's avatar
izzy
14h

This reader can relate. I’m just a year behind you in that countdown to eternity, with enough experience under my belt to marvel about the dramatic downward spiral of events just during this lifetime, without even wondering about what has been lost since the magnificent cathedrals and works like Michelangelo’s Pieta were accomplished centuries ago.

With the almost unavoidable media saturation of today, we all have ring-side seat to the Great Reckoning now upon Western civilization. History is an ongoing story of collapsing empires, with our turn now front and center. We have apparently not hit bottom quite yet, but we must be getting close. I am reminded of Yeats’ Second Coming -

Turning and turning in the widening gyre   

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere   

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst   

Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.   

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out   

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert   

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,   

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,   

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it   

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.   

The darkness drops again; but now I know   

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,   

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,   

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

As a footnote, I picked up a copy of Hortus Conclusus. A very inspiring tome.

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1 reply by Richard C. Cook
I Rose's avatar
I Rose
13h

Ha! Am likewise tuning “in regularly for the riveting podcasts by Candace Owens, Baron Coleman, and others to watch them expose the Deep State’s machinations in carrying out and covering up the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Even though…” I have never “…heard of Charlie Kirk before his death…”. I am coming from way off the other end of the political and ‘faith’ spectrum, at a similar full age, ensconced, alas, in a big city, far from any “Cozy Cottage” anywhere near. Wishing you all the best and may our paths keep crossing virtually or otherwise.

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